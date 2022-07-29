Greenville Zoo announces new giraffe feeding platform, upgrades

livingupstatesc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Related
livingupstatesc.com
Bullington Gardens offers Fairy Market, Trail
Bullington Gardens, located at 95 Upper Red Oak Trail in Hendersonville, is a public botanical garden that provides hands-on education in horticultural and other sciences. On Saturday, August 13, the gardens will hold a Fairy Market! During the family-friendly event, you can take a stroll through the Fairy Trail, get your face painted, and shop hand-crafted fairy wings, crowns, and more!
my40.tv
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Durham Homes USA is building 80 homes across four Upstate developments
Durham Homes USA, operating partner of Broadstreet Inc., announced July 28 it is building 80 homes across four developments in the Upstate. The developments, which are expected to yield hundreds of new houses once all phases of construction are complete, are:. Garden Gate — Travelers Rest. Squires Pointe —...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road at Pisgah Forest Stables
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
FOX Carolina
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
WLOS.com
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches
The operators of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina, have ended a controversial program in which they solicited “volunteers” to work the drive-through in exchange for chicken sandwiches.
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
golaurens.com
LCWSC preparing for residential, commercial growth in Northern Laurens County
To keep development moving ahead and to attract industries, especially in Northern Laurens County, the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is preparing to borrow $9 Million in a loan that will be repaid with property taxes. The commission’s general obligation debt is expiring after 20 years. The plan is...
WLOS.com
Food trucks may be coming to Henderson County parks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food trucks may soon be able to set up shop in some Henderson County parks. Henderson County commissioners will consider a "Mobile Food Vending Policy" at their meeting Monday, Aug. 1. According to county documents, the demand for food and drink services in county parks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
greenvillejournal.com
Nuisance-wildlife experts warn homeowners of critter-caused destruction
Bats in your attic? Mouse in your house? As human development spreads farther out into wilderness areas, critters of all shapes and sizes find their way into homes and can cause serious problems. While the state Department of Natural Resources will remove certain animals, there are also several nuisance-animal removal...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
FOX Carolina
Horses diagnosed with dangerous disease
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck...
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
Comments / 0