New fee finder tool available for Olmsted County residents

KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman adds to charges by passing false check to Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony check forgery after giving the sheriff's office a forged check to put in her commissary account. Chrysten Doney, age 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21, which was...
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
point2homes.com
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
KAAL-TV
Spending the Mega Millions in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - The Mega Millions jackpot has reached the 2nd largest amount in the lottery's history at $1.28 billion. The winner can either take a cash prize (a lump sum) or 30 annual payments over 29 years. The cash value is $747.2 million, and after paying 24% federal...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
River Falls Journal
Airplane crash on State Highway 35
At about 6:52 a.m. on Friday, July 29, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a plane crash on State Highway 35 and County Road E in Pierce County. It was determined that Steven Hulse, 69 from Inver Grove Heights, was operating a homemade experimental “Sonax” aircraft when he lost engine power. Hulse attempted to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E when his airplane struck multiple road signs.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
KAAL-TV
Minnesota boy involved in boating accident heads home after making miraculous recovery
A five-year-old is heading home from Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester, Saint Marys Campus, after making a miraculous recovery from a boating accident. Vincent Koenig from Red Wing, was rescued from the Mississippi River after his family's boat was struck by a barge. While Vincent was wearing a life jacket, he was submerged underwater between 10 and 12 minutes. His dad spotted his orange shoes and pulled him ashore.
