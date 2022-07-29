Lawnside Firefighter-Police Officer Charged in Fatal Fire Engine Crash

www.njpen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Wanted: Folcroft Police Issue Active Arrest Warrant
FOLCROFT, PA — The Folcroft Police Department is currently on the hunt for 39-year-old James J. Foreman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. If you have any information about his whereabouts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline found in abandoned West Philadelphia property, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say more than 150 one-gallon milk jugs of gasoline were found inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home on Monday night. Police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street around 9 p.m. for complaints of a strong smell of gas coming from inside an abandoned property.
phl17.com
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police. Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
Double Shooting At Chester Bar Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Injured: Police
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Gunfire rang out at a bar in Delaware County overnight Sunday leaving a man in his 20s dead and sending another to the hospital. Police say the double shooting happened at 501 Bar in Chester just after 1 a.m. Officers rushed the victims to the hospital where one man later died. CBS3 is told the second victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Northern Liberties business owner wants more security after recent break-ins
A business owner in Northern Liberties is hoping for a boost in security. Three storefronts were damaged in the latest incident.
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome
Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
Main Line Media News
Crews respond to Friday evening fire in downtown Ardmore
LOWER MERION – A fire broke out in downtown Ardmore Friday night, causing a brief interruption in the evening restaurant scene. According to officials, firefighters from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore were called to 11 Cricket Avenue Friday night at 7:24 on the report of a fire alarm.
fox29.com
Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
New data from the Philadelphia Police Department obtained by FOX 29 show there have been more than 750 carjackings so far this year in the city. The detailed report showed more than 500 involved a gun and over 500 happened when the victim's vehicle was parked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
Emergency Peace Walk Underway In South Philadelphia Following Shooting Death Of ‘Brotherly Love’ Music Group Member Joelill Foy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency peace walk is being held in Philadelphia in response to the city’s gun violence crisis. Residents and community leaders are gathering on the 1800 block of Sigel Street in South Philadelphia Monday afternoon. This latest peace walk comes after last week’s shooting death of Joelill Foy, a member of the Philadelphia signing group Brotherly Love. It was the second shooting on the block that week. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the police.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Comments / 0