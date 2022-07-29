Lawnside Firefighter-Police Officer Charged in Fatal Fire Engine Crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Gunfire rang out at a bar in Delaware County overnight Sunday leaving a man in his 20s dead and sending another to the hospital. Police say the double shooting happened at 501 Bar in Chester just after 1 a.m. Officers rushed the victims to the hospital where one man later died. CBS3 is told the second victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO