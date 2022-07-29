Mutiny Information Cafe Launches GoFundMe to Help Repair Damages

www.westword.com
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
DougCo school board attorneys release mysterious bindersSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Lone Tree police say shoplifting at Park Meadows drives crime increaseHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for householdsMatt Whittaker
Sweet Cow Moomobile to Soon Expand in Denver
Growth is in the air for the prolific ice cream truck
Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop
A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again. Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
Westword
Social Sightings: Five Taco Tuesday Specials to Try
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings offers a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. In the last couple of years, chef Dana...
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
Westword
Our Rec Guide Has the Answers to Tourists' Burning Questions
How many dispensaries does Denver have? How much can I buy at a dispensary? Where can I find herb on my way to the mountains? Does Colorado Springs have recreational pot shops? Can weed be delivered to my hotel?. The answers to those burning questions: Roughly 207. One ounce per...
Westword
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
Happy birthday, Colorado! On August 1, 1876, Colorado was admitted to the Union, making it the Centennial State. To celebrate, free activities abound today, but there are plenty of other deals in and around town this week — including free rides on RTD all month, during the Zero Fare for Better Air program. And Denver Days continues its tenth-anniversary celebration with community activities through August 7; get the full schedule here.
Denver residents encouraged to color outside the lines at mural event
(Courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues) (Denver, Colo.) The community has a novel way to come together during an Aug. 4 event when artist Markus Puskar unveils his Coloring Book Mural at the Sunken Gardens basketball court on Ninth Avenue between Speer Boulevard and Elati Street.
Westword
Reader: Soon Denver Will Be a City of Just Condos and Apartments
The last Perkins in Denver is gone. Its spot on South Colorado Boulevard, along with the neighboring La Quinta, will be knocked down for an apartment complex. Yes, it was a link in a chain, but it was one of the city's few late-night options, and a cheap spot for many working or living in the neighborhood — many of whom are sharing thoughts on the Westword Facebook post with the news. Says John:
Teen saves money for toy, package swiped minutes after delivery
A mom and daughter duo in Broomfield is sharing video with FOX31 of a thief swiping an Amazon package right off their apartment doorstep.
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Colorado Boating Destinations With Beautiful Views
Boating may seem like a more niche area of outdoor recreation, but if you know how to drive a car, you’ll have no issue learning to operate a rental boat. For a new experience this summer, stop in any of the marinas on this list, and even if you’re a sailing pro, you’ll be amazed by these ten Colorado boating lakes with beautiful views:
RTD trains and buses are free during August
Starting Monday people will be able to hop on an RTD bus or train for free. The transit service and dozens of others are offering free rides for the entire month of August.
The Arkins Promenade in Denver is a must-see space
Denver’s newest outdoor attraction, the Arkins Promenade, is ready for its close-up. Why it matters: The raised walkway features zigzagging architecture, with industrial elements like metal handrails and grates, all topped by exposed wood. It gives this new public space in the RiNo Art District the potential to become one of Denver’s must-see spots.Details: The promenade opened earlier this month, and Mayor Michael Hancock called it a "premier outdoor destination."The walkway overlooks the South Platte River along a mile-long pedestrian corridor, and includes large sitting areas for groups, swings and a seesaw. The walkway is accessible from 36th Street...
Westword
More Mojo: Denver Needs to Become a City Within a Nature Preserve
Has Denver lost its mojo? That's a question we explored in our package published July 20. Since then, we've received many responses, along with some thoughtful suggestions for how the Mile High City can get its mojo back. Here's one of them:. That cities are a "concrete jungle" is a...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 23-29
"Closing" was the word of the week as a flood of announcements about restaurants that have or will soon shut down came in quick succession. Already closed: Mas Kaos on Tennyson Street, which shuttered just over a year after the death of its owner, Patrick Mangold-White. His other restaurants, Kaos Pizzeria, Uno Mas and Bird on South Pearl Street in the Platt Park neighborhood, as well as a second Uno Mas on East Sixth Avenue, remain open.
Westword
Denver Basic Income Project Aiming for Full Launch Later This Year
In 2020, Mark Donovan, an entrepreneur who'd made his fortune overseas, decided that it was time to spread some of his wealth directly to people who were struggling. That June, Donovan started doling out personal grants of $1,000 a month to twelve individuals; the payments continued through the end of the year.
Westword
Reader: Take That, Subway! Denver Can Make Its Own Sandwiches
It's amazing that Molly Martin managed to sandwich in any other culinary topics during a month devoted to determining "The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver." Along the way, she made side trips into certain specialities, including Italian beef and chopped cheese. In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
