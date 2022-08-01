ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Early primary ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. Tuesday

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ticz8_0gy83jRz00

In the aftermath of the Pinal County ballot problem, Maricopa voters should by now have received their updated municipal ballots with City Council candidates.

The primary election is Tuesday, and the city is reminding citizens that those early ballots must be submitted by the time polls close at 7 p.m.

Residents will use two ballots in the primary. If they had already submitted their early ballot and it had the council candidates on it, those votes will not count – they must use the supplemental ballot in order to vote for city council.

There are four candidates for three seats on the city council: incumbents Interim Mayor Vincent Manfredi and Councilmembers Rich Vitiello and Henry Wade; and Maricopa Realtor Adam Leach.

The supplemental ballots are clearly marked with an orange stripe on both the envelope and the ballot.

Those voting in person will receive two ballots: one for federal state, legislative and county elections, and a separate one for the municipal election only.

To find out how they may be impacted, voters can go to: https://arcg.is/1TamXa

This post Early primary ballots must be submitted by 7 p.m. Tuesday appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

County ballot fiasco continues on Election Day

Pinal County is printing additional ballots for today’s election at the last minute due to a shortage in some voting precincts. In a release from the Pinal County Office of […] This post County ballot fiasco continues on Election Day appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Two local polling places open late

Two local polling places did not open on time at 6 a.m. today, delaying citizens’ ability to cast their ballots in person. The Precinct 79 polling place in the Villages […] This post Two local polling places open late appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Lake wins GOP nom for governor

Update: Aug. 4, 2022 (9:35 p.m.) Kari Lake, the former television news anchor and 2020 election denier, was called the winner in the Republican primary for governor. Lake, who was […] This post Lake wins GOP nom for governor appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Pinal County, AZ
Government
Pinal County, AZ
Elections
Maricopa, AZ
Government
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

No results yet in City Council race

The Pinal County Elections Department had not released results of the Maricopa City Council election as of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, continuing the string of election difficulties that began last […] This post No results yet in City Council race appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Brandenburg: Aging population expansion will challenge all of us

Aging is inevitable. Like other transitions in life, changes can be physical, psychosocial and mental. Understanding the differences between those changes can assist in making an early plan to deal […] This post Brandenburg: Aging population expansion will challenge all of us appeared first on InMaricopa.
DEMENTIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wade
InMaricopa

Poll: Voters undeterred by ballot snafu

Maricopans are hardy souls, so the county’s mistake of omitting City Council candidates from early ballots isn’t going to deter them from exercising their voting privilege. At least that’s what our informal reader poll indicated. Supplemental ballots have arrived in local mailboxes for the Aug. 2 City...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Martinez has clear legislative priority: a safer 347

If you think transportation is the number one issue facing Maricopa, state Rep. Teresa Martinez of Casa Grande has your back. In an exclusive interview with InMaricopa, Martinez, talked about her work in the most recent legislative session and shared her priorities for the coming year, as well as areas she will look to influence should she win re-election in a new district.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Ex-mayor Price endorses incumbents for City Council

By Christian Price Election time is here again. And today I write to you as a private citizen. I understand that politics elicits very strong feelings in many of us […] This post Ex-mayor Price endorses incumbents for City Council appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor#Ballots#Primary Election#Election Local
InMaricopa

Crime fell in June, chief tells City Council

Crime was down in June from May in nearly all categories, Maricopa police Chief James Hughes told City Council during a recent meeting. Violent crime was down significantly in June. […] This post Crime fell in June, chief tells City Council appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City begins process of annexing 1,786 acres east of town

Maricopa will grow by nearly three square miles if the City is successful in its efforts to annex 1,786 acres east of town. On Tuesday, City Council unanimously passed a resolution to begin the annexation process for a large piece of unincorporated land bounded by White and Parker Road on the west, Honeycutt Road to the south and the Gila River Indian Community to the north.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

State Superintendent visits Maricopa Unified School District

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman visited two local Maricopa schools on Thursday as they welcomed students for the first day of instruction. “We are impressed by the work Maricopa has done to build not just a great learning environment, but an incredible community,” said Hoffman of the school visits. “We’re excited about the growth that continues to happen in Maricopa.”
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Woman faces threats of legal action from candidate

Betty White is a retired homemaker, real estate agent and legal secretary. At 72, she’s lived a quiet life in Maricopa, and that’s the way she prefers it. But at a recent town hall for City Council candidates, White found herself in the middle of a political storm. 
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
InMaricopa

Marsh comment to City Council candidate raises eyebrows

Maricopa City Councilmember Bob Marsh made a comment at the end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting that caught the attention of some in attendance. “Mr. Vice Mayor, I’d like to […] This post Marsh comment to City Council candidate raises eyebrows appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Supplemental ballots for local races hitting mailboxes

Supplemental ballots for the Aug. 2 City Council primary election were mailed Saturday to Maricopa voters, who should begin seeing them in their mailboxes by today. The ballots also are available at early voting locations. The supplemental ballot and envelope have an orange stripe on them to differentiate them from...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

City Council election: Learn about the candidates

Adam Leach Age: 43 Hometown: Rehoboth, Mass. Years in Maricopa: 16 Family: Married to Tylena; sons Rowan Dickson and Paxton Leach Political background: Republican Community service: I volunteer a lot […] This post City Council election: Learn about the candidates appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
350
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy