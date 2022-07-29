Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

i100rocks.com
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
cnycentral.com
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle and car collide in Oswego County
Update: Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say. Mexico, N.Y. — A Parish man was thrown from his motorcycle Friday evening when the motorcycle and a car collided in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, 74, was driving west on Route 104...
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
localsyr.com
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree, Catches Fire in Town of Cato
A Conquest man is dead after a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday in the Town of Cato. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Slayton Road, North of Hunter Road, just after 9:15a for the report of a vehicle that struck a tree which then caught on fire.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Romesentinel.com
New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire
NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
cnycentral.com
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
WHEC TV-10
'Please put it out! Put it out!' Desperate tenant says she can't get precious photos after apartment fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — "Please put it out! Put it out!" Tina Loucks pleaded three weeks ago as her cell phone recorded the fire destroying her apartment building. I met her back at the apartment in Gananda today. "It's horrible," she said. "It's devastating. It's sad." Loucks says there...
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
cnycentral.com
Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
Romesentinel.com
Woman accused of recycling car without permission
ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.
