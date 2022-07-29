ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

i100rocks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
i100rocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash

Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
Syracuse.com

Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Homer#Traffic Accident#The Homer Fire Department
localsyr.com

67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning

CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
CATO, NY
Romesentinel.com

New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire

NEW HARTFORD — A 59-year-old man who suffered burns in a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford has died from his injuries, according to the New Hartford Police Department. The cause of the Tuesday morning fire remains under investigation, police stated. Thomas Manning, age 59, suffered burns...
2 On Your Side

16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
EAST AURORA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PENN YAN, NY
cnycentral.com

Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley

During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
WHITESBORO, NY
cnycentral.com

Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
Romesentinel.com

Woman accused of recycling car without permission

ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy