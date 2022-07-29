ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

DAKOTA WESLEYAN NAMED FIVE-STAR CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER INSTITUTION WITH PERFECT SCORE

dwuathletics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dwuathletics.com

dakotanewsnow.com

112 cars and five features pack I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brant O’Banion showed the way for all 25 laps in Saturday’s main event at I-90 Speedway to take the trophy in the feature event of the co-sanctioned event between the Sea Foam Midwest Sprint Touring Series presented by Property Solutions of American and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series. Other winners included Lee Goos Jr. in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, Cory Yeigh in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks, Camden Myers in the USRA B-Modifies and Levi VanderWeide in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.
HARTFORD, SD
ravellettepublications.com

Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton

The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
BISON, SD
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
KELOLAND

The impact of gas prices on fairs

Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cement shortage could affect I-90 project

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday. Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of...
CONSTRUCTION
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a wanted man. The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is wanted on charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substances in a Drug-Free Zone.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

