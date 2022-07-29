DAKOTA WESLEYAN NAMED FIVE-STAR CHAMPIONS OF CHARACTER INSTITUTION WITH PERFECT SCORE

www.dwuathletics.com
Class ‘B’ Amateur State Tournament bracket announced
The 2022 Class 'B' Amateur Baseball State Tournament bracket has been announced. The bracket was drawn on a livestream on Sunday.
I-90 Speedway Highlights – July 30
It was a perfect night for racing on Saturday as a full house crowd made their way to Hartford to take in some racing at I-90 Speedway.
dakotanewsnow.com
112 cars and five features pack I-90 Speedway
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brant O’Banion showed the way for all 25 laps in Saturday’s main event at I-90 Speedway to take the trophy in the feature event of the co-sanctioned event between the Sea Foam Midwest Sprint Touring Series presented by Property Solutions of American and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series. Other winners included Lee Goos Jr. in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, Cory Yeigh in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks, Camden Myers in the USRA B-Modifies and Levi VanderWeide in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.
ravellettepublications.com
Long-time Bison provider to transfer to Plankinton
The transition of Dan Kvale, PA-C, to the Aurora County Community Health Center in Plankinton, South Dakota, marks the end of an era for his Bison patients. It will not mark the end of quality care for the Bison Community. His last day at the Bison Community Clinic is August...
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Only on Dakota News Now: Descendant says county shouldn’t sell W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds land
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While you’re enjoying the 4-H exhibits, grandstand shows and the carnival rides at the Sioux Empire Fair this year, there is growing interest in the land you’ll be walking on. As we’ve reported, Minnehaha County has an offer on the table...
KELOLAND TV
Cement shortage could affect I-90 project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday. Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Sheriffs search for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a wanted man. The suspect is 44-year-old Kelvin Rinzy, who is 5′11 and weighs approximately 200 lbs. Rinzy is wanted on charges of Possession/ Distribution of Controlled Substances in a Drug-Free Zone.
