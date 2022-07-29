ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Summerslam Go Home Show! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 7/29/22 Full Show Review & Results

Fightful

Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match

Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE
Ric Flair
Fightful

Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match

WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
WWE
Fightful

Flip Flops Fly, The Usos Aren't Twins, and Being Skeptical | Newsworthy

Joel and Jeremy return for another week of Newsworthy, running down 5 stories you should check out on Fightful, including Bianca getting ribbed by her husband Montez Ford, CM Punk's feelings towards changes in WWE, Riddle's flip flops going flying, No Way Jose's heel tendencies, and Ricky Starks' New Orleans Homecoming!
WWE
Fightful

The Rock And Dolph Ziggler Appear At 'Roast of Ric Flair,' Eric Bischoff Talks A Lot About Balls

Starrcast V got underway on Friday, which was highlighted by The Roast of Ric Flair. Flair is the centerpiece of Starrcast as he'll headline the weekend on Sunday with his last match. At his roast on Friday, wrestlers such as Vickie Guerrero, Bully Ray, Diamond Dallas Page, Torrie Wilson, and more took the stage while comedians Dan St. Germain, Tyler Morrison, Shuli Egar, and more also told their jokes.
WWE
Fightful

Sam Leterna Joins MLW Broadcast Team As MLW Fusion Correspondent

Major League Wrestling is adding a new member to its broadcast team. MLW has officially announced that Sam Leterna will be the new correspondent for MLW Fusion when it returns in the fall. She trained to be a wrestler under Johnny Rodz and later shifted into the world of broadcasting. Leterna has experience as a host, interviewer, and commentator, and she has worked for several companies, including Limitless, Beyond, WWR, House of Glory, and Mission Pro.
WWE
Fightful

Details On Max Dupri Disappearing From WWE TV Before Returning

Max Dupri was no longer to be a part of Maximum Male Models, per a report from Wade Keller of PWTorch. Fightful Select hadn't confirmed that news, but Keller's report indicated that Vince McMahon made the decision a couple of weeks ago to write the former LA Knight out. Sofia Cromwell is now portraying Max Dupri's sister Maxxine. Keller said that Dupri was rubbing people the wrong way and wasn't fitting in, and Fightful heard that was the case for Durpi with Vince McMahon himself, at least.
WWE
Fightful

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results (7/31/22) | Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita, Giulia vs. MIRAI, And More

One of STARDOM's most important weekends of the year continued Sunday as it was Day 2 of the 5STAR Grand Prix. Opening weekend was off to a hot start following Day 1 with Hazuki and Giulia stealing the show in the main event. Day 2, on paper, was at the very least on the same level as Day 1 with a main event everyone in the wrestling world has eyes on as World of Stardom Champion Syuri faced Utami Hayashishita in the main event. It was the first time these two faced off one-on-one since Syuri defeated Hayashishita to win the championship at Stardom Dream Queendom.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Is Focused On Killer Performances, Not Being Loved Or Hated

Logan Paul entered the WWE as a heel, aligning himself with The Miz and taking on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Miz turned on Paul, effectively turning Paul babyface, though the reaction was mixed. Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews...
WWE
Fightful

Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations

It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
WWE
Fightful

Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE

Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
WWE
