Summerslam Go Home Show! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 7/29/22 Full Show Review & Results

WWE Summerslam Results (7/30/2022): Last Man Standing Match, Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Summerslam, live on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Undisputed Universal Championship - Last Man Standing: Roman Reigns...
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
Flip Flops Fly, The Usos Aren't Twins, and Being Skeptical | Newsworthy
Joel and Jeremy return for another week of Newsworthy, running down 5 stories you should check out on Fightful, including Bianca getting ribbed by her husband Montez Ford, CM Punk's feelings towards changes in WWE, Riddle's flip flops going flying, No Way Jose's heel tendencies, and Ricky Starks' New Orleans Homecoming!
The Rock And Dolph Ziggler Appear At 'Roast of Ric Flair,' Eric Bischoff Talks A Lot About Balls
Starrcast V got underway on Friday, which was highlighted by The Roast of Ric Flair. Flair is the centerpiece of Starrcast as he'll headline the weekend on Sunday with his last match. At his roast on Friday, wrestlers such as Vickie Guerrero, Bully Ray, Diamond Dallas Page, Torrie Wilson, and more took the stage while comedians Dan St. Germain, Tyler Morrison, Shuli Egar, and more also told their jokes.
Sam Leterna Joins MLW Broadcast Team As MLW Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling is adding a new member to its broadcast team. MLW has officially announced that Sam Leterna will be the new correspondent for MLW Fusion when it returns in the fall. She trained to be a wrestler under Johnny Rodz and later shifted into the world of broadcasting. Leterna has experience as a host, interviewer, and commentator, and she has worked for several companies, including Limitless, Beyond, WWR, House of Glory, and Mission Pro.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: United States Championship - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Result
Bobby Lashley makes quick work of Theory. At SummerSlam 2022, on a night where Austin Theory claims that he is going to cash in his money in the bank contract, he failed to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship in the third match of the evening. Fans...
WWE SmackDown On 7/29 Maintains Over Two Million Viewers For WWE SummerSlam Go Home Show
The numbers are in for the final WWE SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.060 million viewers on July 29. Keep in mind, these are the preliminary numbers and not the final numbers. The average viewership is down from last Friday, which averaged 2.166 million viewers. Hour...
Riddle And Rollins Brawl, Kat Dennings Likes WWE, All Champions Retain | SummerSlam FIght Size
Here's your fight size update for SummerSlam 2022:. - Tonight, after having his match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins postponed due to injury, Riddle rushed the ring and Rollins obliged, Stomping Riddle's head in. See the video above. - Kat Dennigs watched SummerSlam tonight. Now, she thinks she loves...
Details On Max Dupri Disappearing From WWE TV Before Returning
Max Dupri was no longer to be a part of Maximum Male Models, per a report from Wade Keller of PWTorch. Fightful Select hadn't confirmed that news, but Keller's report indicated that Vince McMahon made the decision a couple of weeks ago to write the former LA Knight out. Sofia Cromwell is now portraying Max Dupri's sister Maxxine. Keller said that Dupri was rubbing people the wrong way and wasn't fitting in, and Fightful heard that was the case for Durpi with Vince McMahon himself, at least.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results (7/31/22) | Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita, Giulia vs. MIRAI, And More
One of STARDOM's most important weekends of the year continued Sunday as it was Day 2 of the 5STAR Grand Prix. Opening weekend was off to a hot start following Day 1 with Hazuki and Giulia stealing the show in the main event. Day 2, on paper, was at the very least on the same level as Day 1 with a main event everyone in the wrestling world has eyes on as World of Stardom Champion Syuri faced Utami Hayashishita in the main event. It was the first time these two faced off one-on-one since Syuri defeated Hayashishita to win the championship at Stardom Dream Queendom.
Logan Paul Is Focused On Killer Performances, Not Being Loved Or Hated
Logan Paul entered the WWE as a heel, aligning himself with The Miz and taking on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Miz turned on Paul, effectively turning Paul babyface, though the reaction was mixed. Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews...
Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations
It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
