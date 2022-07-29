106.1 The Corner and the Brooks Family YMCA Back-To-School-Drive

1061thecorner.com
WHSV
Local salon to host annual back to school event this weekend
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year again. Students will soon be heading back to school, and a local barber shop and beauty salon is sending them back in style. Illuminating Styles, now located in Crimora, is hosting its annual back-to-school event Sunday, August 7. There will...
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
NBC 29 News
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department is hosting a National Night Out Event
LOUISA COUNTY Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The town of Louisa has announced that they will host their inaugural National Night Out event. All county members are welcome to join the local police officers and special guests on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 P.M to 9:00 P.M. The event will...
NBC 29 News
Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival bringing the community together
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Booker T. Washington Park in Charlottesville was filled with celebration on Saturday July 30 for Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival. The festival focuses on fellowship and bringing Charlottesville together as one. The event had live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, free swimming, a health...
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
Virginia first responders help Texas crews battle wildfires
Virginia first responders took a trip to Texas to give crews a well-earned break from fighting wildfires.
NBC12
No Jackpot champ but 4 Virginians win $10k, $20k in prize money
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although no one in Virginia had the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday’s drawing, four Virginia tickets still got lucky with one $20,000 winning ticket and three $10,000 winning tickets. In last night’s drawing alone, over 405,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes, including four...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
cbs19news
Police investigating racist fliers found in Albemarle County community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after racist fliers were found in an area community. An officer was sent to the Cascadia community, in the Pantops area, Friday after police received a report concerning the fliers. The flier appears to come from the...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
