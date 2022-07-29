Super League: Lewis Murphy's double helps Wakefield Trinity to crucial derby win over Castleford Tigers

England skipper Leah Williamson is to get the freedom of her home city after helping lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory.Having helped end the nation’s 56-year wait to win international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup, Williamson will now be the first person to receive the Freedom of Milton Keynes since it became a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Council leader Pete Marland said: “Obviously, we are immensely proud that Leah is from Milton Keynes and I think it would be totally appropriate that the very first person to be given the Freedom of the new city of...

