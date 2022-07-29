Super League: Lewis Murphy's double helps Wakefield Trinity to crucial derby win over Castleford Tigers

www.skysports.com
Super League: Will Smith's debut try helps Hull FC to victory over Toulouse Olympique
Will Smith grabbed a debut try as Hull FC finally found their form with a 30-6 hammering of Betfred Super League strugglers Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest Wallon. Brett Hodgson's side ripped up the form book after six defeats in their last seven games and made life harder for the promoted French side in their battle against an instant return to the Championship.
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Super League: Talking points and team news for Saturday and Sunday's matches
We take a look at what is being said and team news for the three remaining games of Round 21 of the Betfred Super League season... Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 3pm) Matt Dufty hopes a fresh start will prove just what he needs as he prepares to make...
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
Super League: Twelve-man Leeds secure dramatic golden-point victory over Catalans after late comeback
Leeds Rhinos fought back from 30-10 down to secure a dramatic golden point victory over the Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. Scrum-half Aidan Sezer scored the winning try as the Rhinos snatched a 36-32 victory having looked dead and buried following the second-half dismissal of prop Matt Prior. Super League...
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win
Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
Women's Super League: St Helens hand York City Knights first loss of 2022
St Helens handed York City Knights their first defeat of the Women's Super League season, and reduced the gap to four points at the top of the table. Saints, on six points, are behind both York and Leeds, who thumped Huddersfield 82-0, with both sides on 10 points, after Sunday's 12-4 win.
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
Arsenal Women Centre In England Euro 2022 Victory
Arsenal have found themselves at the heart of international success, not for the first time in the club's history, with the victory of England women’s this evening. After a gruelling 120 minutes against a Germany side that were pre-match favourites by all accounts, England ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of a 110th minute winner by Kelly.
Cardiff City 1-0 Norwich City: Romaine Sawyers scores winner for Bluebirds
New-look Cardiff began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in a bad-tempered affair in the Welsh capital. Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break. Cardiff defender Perry...
Millwall 2-0 Stoke City: Charlie Cresswell scores twice for Lions
Charlie Cresswell scored twice on his debut as Millwall opened their Championship campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory against disappointing Stoke at The Den. The Lions have long been a team capable of threatening from set-pieces and it was from this means that they claimed both of their goals, with their lead rarely being threatened.
Commonwealth Games: Alice Capsey steers England to win over Sri Lanka in opening match
Alice Capsey’s 44 laid the foundations for England to ease home by five wickets against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament. Katherine Brunt, playing in her 100th T20 international, set the tone for the Sri Lanka innings after England were made to field first by taking a wicket with the very first ball of the match.
Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park
Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.
Lioness Williamson to get the first freedom of new city of Milton Keynes
England skipper Leah Williamson is to get the freedom of her home city after helping lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory.Having helped end the nation’s 56-year wait to win international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup, Williamson will now be the first person to receive the Freedom of Milton Keynes since it became a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Council leader Pete Marland said: “Obviously, we are immensely proud that Leah is from Milton Keynes and I think it would be totally appropriate that the very first person to be given the Freedom of the new city of...
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road
Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
Dominant Aussies claim three cycling gold medal wins at Lee Valley VeloPark on day one of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
The Australian men's team sprinters have set a new Commonwealth Games record and our athletes have claimed three gold medals in the velodrome on day one at Birmingham. Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer blitzed English trio Ryan Owens, Hamish Turnbull and Joe Truman with commentator Sir Chris Hoy declaring the Aussies were 'in a different league'.
Commonwealth Games: David Weir suffers agonising puncture while leading marathon
Weir's Commonwealth Games marathon went from him executing a perfect race plan and breaking the field early to a nightmare in an instant. The experienced and highly decorated athlete had created a lead of over a minute when he was on his way back towards the finish line on the final lap of the course. However, when his left tyre popped and punctured, his chance of winning gold was erased.
