The struggles COVID long-haulers face at the workplace

News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Workers are avoiding their colleagues because of conflicting political views—and employers are afraid to choose sides, HR expert says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employers must be clear where they stand on divisive political issues as the American workforce navigates “extreme cultural conflict,” according to a top personnel expert. In multiple surveys...
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Phys.org
Friends enjoy being reached out to more than we think
People consistently underestimate how much others in their social circle might appreciate an unexpected phone call, text or email just to say hello, and the more surprising the connection, the greater the appreciation, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. "People are fundamentally social beings and enjoy connecting...
MedicalXpress
Why people struggle to recognise the faces of people from different racial backgrounds
Cognitive psychologists at the University of Exeter believe they have discovered the answer to a 60-year-old question as to why people find it more difficult to recognize faces from visually distinct racial backgrounds than they do their own. This phenomenon named the other-race effect (ORE) was first discovered in the...
4 Expert-Backed Public Speaking Tips for Entrepreneurs
Remember, your opening is king. It's crucial to engage and capture people's attention from the start.
psychologytoday.com
Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life
The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
The Myth of Independent American Families
In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
verywellmind.com
What Is Existentialism?
Existentialists believe that the nature of existence varies and is individualized to each person. We are defined by our existence, and our existence is made up of our relationship to other people and things in the world. They believe each person must choose and commit to meaning and direction in life.
psychologytoday.com
"Don't Confuse Me With the Facts"
People often reject scientific consensus if it conflicts with their worldview. The staunchest opponents of scientific consensus on a controversial issue are most confident in their understanding of it. These same people also tend to have the poorest understanding of the actual facts related to the issue. Overconfidence in their...
