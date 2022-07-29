Rodeo finals: NHSRA crowns champions in Gillette

www.wylr.net
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
newslj.com
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming
Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
Sheridan Media
Wildland fire in Crook County
Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. July 31. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7 p.m. July 31, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. This fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 29, Cotton Ave, CCSO. A woman reported at 7:58 a.m. July...
county17.com
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Go-Fund-Me active for 4-year-old whose liver fractured in 4-wheeler rollover
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.
county17.com
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot Saturday by law enforcement officers in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
county17.com
Go-Fund-Me active for local welding educator, father paralyzed in car accident
GILLETTE, Wyo.—Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a local father and welding educator paralyzed during a car crash. Danny Keiderling, 27, has been life-lighted after being injured in a motor vehicle crash and is currently paralyzed from the chest down, according to a Go-Fund-Me organized by sister Crystal Sisneros.
county17.com
Candidate who withdrew from Campbell coroner race says future run possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sandra Kelly, who withdrew her candidacy from the race for Campbell County coroner, spoke with County 17 July 29 regarding the upcoming election. Kelly said she decided to withdraw June 28 because her life had become too busy to make the race a priority. She said she supports both Tracy Amadio and incumbent Paul Wallem, the two remaining candidates. She’s not sure who has a better chance of winning.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
county17.com
CCH says comments over potential 25% up-front payment requirement taken out of context
Gillette, Wyo.— Campbell County Health on Friday objected to comments recently published in local news alleging they could be planning to require patients to pay a quarter of their care costs upfront. The comments, made by interim-Chief Financial Officer Rob Lebron and published on July 26 by the Gillette...
