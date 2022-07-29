ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash

By Carl Aldinger, Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead.

According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath.

Police say that Getman attempted to pass between two vehicles, but had lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guide rail.

Getman was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, the investigation is still continuing.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Interstate 86 near Bath after a fatal accident closed down a section of the highway.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard confirmed that there was a fatal accident on the I-86 eastbound between Kanona and Bath. The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on July 29.

Allard said drivers should avoid the area as officials work on the accident reconstruction. As of 3:50 p.m., the eastbound lanes of I-86 between Kanona and Bath were open, according to 511NY.

Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll

Law enforcement didn’t release the name of the victim, saying the next of kin had yet to be notified.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.

