www.cityoftaft.org
Related
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Here’s what Bakersfield residents said they’d do if they hit the jackpot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mega millions lottery saw a winner Friday in Illinois but still stands at a whopping $20 million. An unclaimed winning ticket was sold in Bakersfield in July. The ticket-holder who matched five of the six numbers stands to win $973,668. Another unclaimed winning ticket was sold in San Bernardino also […]
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
wascotrib.com
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Gas prices continue to decline in California, nationwide
Gas prices have been dropping steadily for more than a month now. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of unleaded is now $4.22.
wascotrib.com
SPD welcomes new addition to the force
The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
Firefighters stop forward progress on Mesa Fire, 222 acres burned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire officials said firefighters have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that broke out Saturday south of Isabella Lake. County and federal firefighting crews were called to the area of Erskine Creek Road and Willow Gulch, southeast of Lake Isabella at around 4 p.m. for a report of a fire, named […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
Ventura County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus
The Ventura County Fair is returning this Wednesday after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs Aug. 3-14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theshafterpress.com
Construction begins on new bus stop
The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
Emmanuel's Bakery in East Bakersfield damaged
A gaping hole into the entrance of Emmanuel's Bakery in East Bakersfield was found Monday morning. Bakersfield Police were on scene and assessing the situation that happened just before 4 a.m.
Multiple road closures in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several roads in Kern County are scheduled to be closed for geotechnical exploration from Aug. 1 through 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Authority says, the work being conducted is to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in proximity to the high-speed rail alignment. […]
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
17 arrested during probation check operation in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, 30 law enforcement officers with various agencies conducted a probation check operation in Ridgecrest that led to 17 arrests, according to a social media post. On July 24, officers with the RPD, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney’s Office conducted a compliance […]
KGET 17
1 injured after car slams into east Bakersfield bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.
Comments / 0