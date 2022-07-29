Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... CWO Richard Williams, US Army

Breakthrough Workshop Theatre will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with the BWT Pride Honors 2022 on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. In recognition of their indelible impact on the community, 10 honorees - including seven individuals, two couples, and one ally - will be highlighted through an educational presentation full of music, theatre, spoken word, poetry, and history. Cultivated and presented by an ensemble of Breakthrough artists, this one-time-only performance on the final day of San Diego’s Pride Month will commemorate those who have broken barriers to ensure a safe and equal future for LGBTQ+ people. This inaugural class of BWT Pride Honorees include James Baldwin, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Judy Garland, Marsha P. Johnson, Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, Mj Rodriguez, Edie Windsor and Pedro Zamora.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO