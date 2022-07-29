Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture

Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO