Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Coronado City Council Moves To Create More Pickleball Courts At Cays Park
Director of Public Services and Engineering, Leon Firsht, gave a presentation to the Coronado City Council at the Tuesday, July 19, council meeting regarding tennis and pickleball courts. The presentation and following discussion was a continuation from direction given to City Staff on the topic at the May 3 meeting.
Not Hearing From The Community
I have not been to a city council meeting in a long time, but there were a couple of issues I found of interest, so off I went. The meeting was last Tuesday and there was absolutely no parking around the city hall. I finally found a spot up near the Boathouse and made my way to the council chambers where a kind person offered me a seat.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
Coronado Library To Host Lecture Aug. 4
Imagine wandering the vast lands of the southern United States for eight years before being rescued. On Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at the Coronado Public Library, Maria Butler, MA Lecturer Emerita San Diego State University, will share the journey of the failed exploration led by Panfilo de Narvaez in 1527.
Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent
Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota has announced that former Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla will serve as its new superintendent. The post Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese
Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
Water Main Break Near SeaWorld Forces Hours-long Closure of Friars Road
A portion of Friars Road near SeaWorld was closed throughout the day Saturday due to a morning water main break. There has been ongoing major construction work from Napa Street to Sea World Drive along Friars, according to OnScene.TV. At about 7 a.m. Saturday, the water main broke and started to flood the street.
'The Stand Down' in San Diego returns to full-three day event since pandemic
For the last two years because of the pandemic, the Stand Down event had been scaled down to just one day, but this year it’s back in its original form, a three-day event.
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
USIBWC Citizens Forum Sheds Light On Lawsuit Settlement
The International Boundary & Water Commission (IBWC) Citizens Forum held on July 14 gave an update on the lawsuit settlement. A lawsuit against the IBWC and Veolia Water for failure to deal with the cross border pollution was filed in March 2018 by the City of Imperial Beach, City of San Diego, City of Chula Vista, San Diego Port District, Regional Water Quality Control Board, California State Lands Commission, and Surfrider Foundation. This past April, a settlement was agreed upon.
Drought Update, Water Use Restrictions Discussed At Coronado Roundtable Meeting
California American Water External Affairs Manager, Brian Barreto, was the speaker at the July meeting of the Coronado Roundtable at the Coronado Public Library. The speaker presented an overview of California’s worsening drought conditions and the resulting new water conservation measures mandated by the state. “We are literally at the end of the pipeline,” said Mr. Barreto, referring to the region served by California American which includes Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and portions of San Diego.
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
Developers Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Carlsbad with Plans for 248 Townhomes
A real estate investment firm and a home builder have acquired Marja Acres, a 20-acre parcel in Carlsbad that is set to become a mixed-use community. Ground has been broken at the site, purchased by IHP Capital Partners in Newport Beach and KB Home in Los Angeles. The project will include 248 three-story townhomes, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 46 units of affordable housing for adults 55 years of age and over.
Woof Woof! New Dog Park Now Open in Carlsbad
Carlsbad dog owners rejoice! The City of Carlsbad just opened a new dog park at Poinsettia Community Park. The building of the dog park was a collaboration between the city and the Carlsbad community, who had requested an off-leash dog park as part of the planning process for Poinsettia Community Park.
Golden State Boring Digs In on San Pasqual Job
ECAcontractor member Golden State Boring dug in to a $2.7 million tunnel project in northern San Diego County providing the services and expertise the company has come to be known for after nearly three decades. At the helm is company president Jeff Johnson who makes it all a reality. Overall,...
