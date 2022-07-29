www.coronadonewsca.com
Drought Update, Water Use Restrictions Discussed At Coronado Roundtable Meeting
California American Water External Affairs Manager, Brian Barreto, was the speaker at the July meeting of the Coronado Roundtable at the Coronado Public Library. The speaker presented an overview of California’s worsening drought conditions and the resulting new water conservation measures mandated by the state. “We are literally at the end of the pipeline,” said Mr. Barreto, referring to the region served by California American which includes Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and portions of San Diego.
Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting on July 19, the Cultural Arts Commission presented their proposal for a new public art piece to be installed in Coronado that recognizes the important advocate work done by the League of Wives (also known today as the National League of POW/MIA Families) that was started by military spouses in Coronado. The Cultural Arts Commission noted the memorial is a part of the group’s efforts to preserve, reflect, and celebrate Coronado’s history and cultural heritage.
Breakthrough Workshop Theatre Presents Pride Honors 2022
Breakthrough Workshop Theatre will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with the BWT Pride Honors 2022 on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. In recognition of their indelible impact on the community, 10 honorees - including seven individuals, two couples, and one ally - will be highlighted through an educational presentation full of music, theatre, spoken word, poetry, and history. Cultivated and presented by an ensemble of Breakthrough artists, this one-time-only performance on the final day of San Diego’s Pride Month will commemorate those who have broken barriers to ensure a safe and equal future for LGBTQ+ people. This inaugural class of BWT Pride Honorees include James Baldwin, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Judy Garland, Marsha P. Johnson, Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, Mj Rodriguez, Edie Windsor and Pedro Zamora.
Not Hearing From The Community
I have not been to a city council meeting in a long time, but there were a couple of issues I found of interest, so off I went. The meeting was last Tuesday and there was absolutely no parking around the city hall. I finally found a spot up near the Boathouse and made my way to the council chambers where a kind person offered me a seat.
USIBWC Citizens Forum Sheds Light On Lawsuit Settlement
The International Boundary & Water Commission (IBWC) Citizens Forum held on July 14 gave an update on the lawsuit settlement. A lawsuit against the IBWC and Veolia Water for failure to deal with the cross border pollution was filed in March 2018 by the City of Imperial Beach, City of San Diego, City of Chula Vista, San Diego Port District, Regional Water Quality Control Board, California State Lands Commission, and Surfrider Foundation. This past April, a settlement was agreed upon.
CYSL Crown City Classic
Coronado Youth Soccer League is hosting its annual Crown City Classic Youth Soccer Tournament the weekends of July 30-31 and August 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tournament will use Sunset Park, all Cays Fields, Tidelands Park Ballfields, and the four CUSD fields (Green, Cutler, Niedermeyer and Silver Strand Elementary Field).
VFW Summer Steak Dinner
VFW Auxiliary Post 2422 will be hosting their weekly Summer Steak Dinner this Sunday, July 31!. Please join us for another great dinner here at the VFW Post, located at 557 Orange Avenue. Since 1989, we have served a variety of great meals to our members and the Coronado community. We are excited to serve you a delicious grilled to order sirloin steak, with baked potato and all the fixings, garden salad, dinner roll and watermelon for a donation of $20. The proceeds of these dinners will support a variety of Organizations and Services that support our Veterans in need and their families. Dinners are served between 5 and 7 p.m. every Sunday this summer. We have take-out available for those of you that would like to head over to the Concert at Spreckels Park. Please join us for a great meal, and to support our Veterans and their families. Thanks for your support Coronado!
Having It “Their Way”
Having read her eloquent response, I’m sure Ms. Rogerson is more than capable of speaking for and defending herself (and…she’s willing to put her name behind her comments!). Like every member of the local Democratic Club and every voting citizen of Coronado, of course, Ms. Rogerson wants...
Coronado City Council Moves To Create More Pickleball Courts At Cays Park
Director of Public Services and Engineering, Leon Firsht, gave a presentation to the Coronado City Council at the Tuesday, July 19, council meeting regarding tennis and pickleball courts. The presentation and following discussion was a continuation from direction given to City Staff on the topic at the May 3 meeting.
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... CWO Richard Williams, US Army
Chief Warrant Officer Richard Lee Williams was born November 13, 1935, in Perry Point, Maryland. The oldest of six siblings, he started his working career as a paperboy. In 1945, while hawking “War Ends”-headlined newspapers for 3 cents, he was excited to get a nickel. Richard Williams’ unique...
Safe Harbor Coronado Presents: Mental Health First Aid
Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a free Mental Health First Aid training on August 2, from 9:30 a.m – 5 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. They are partnering with the County of San Diego and the Coronado Public Library to bring you this certified public education program led by instructor, Dr. Latanya Runnells. You can register for this free workshop at SafeHarborCoronado.org/upcoming-workshops.
Looking Forward: Islander Football 2022
Just two weeks until kick-off, folks. So it’s fair to say that Coronado Islander football is just about back. The 2022 Islanders will look to build off last season’s CIF Semi-Finals appearance and string together another playoff appearance. Back in the Central League, the Islanders will be poised to compete for a league title.”Our goal every year as a program is to go out there and win the league,” said Head Coach Kurt Hines.
