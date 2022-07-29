www.coronadonewsca.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Complex
California to Become First State to Offer Health Coverage to All Undocumented Immigrants
In a long sought victory for health care and immigration activists, California will become the first state to offer all undocumented immigrants. The Associated Press reports Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $307.9 billion operating budget, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people ages 26-49, and pledges to make low-income adults eligible for the state’s Medicaid program by 2024 regardless of their immigration status.
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
Judge lets homeless residents stay under I-880 freeway after big fire
OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – A federal judge is siding with the homeless residents living under the I-880 freeway in Oakland, allowing them to stay where they are, at least for now. Caltrans has been ordered to halt the forced removal until it has more of a plan for the...
Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit
An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
Vox
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
thesource.com
California Formally Returns Stolen Land Worth $75M Back To Bruce Family
A pristine stretch of beachfront property in Southern California is being formally returned to the family of a Black couple it was taken from nearly a century ago. Los Angeles county officials presented the deed for the land known as Bruce’s Beach at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It...
Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies
Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
Judge rules UC Berkeley can clear People's Park, site of 1960s protests, to build housing
The historic park has been given a judge's approval to be transformed into student dorms and housing, but an appeal and further protests are likely.
Online information sessions offered in July for people interested in U.S. citizenship
Officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will host five online information sessions for California residents in July, including four on how to become a U.S. citizen and one on the asylum process. The naturalization sessions are divided among three district offices, though they will present information that is...
What is the latest US advice on masks as Los Angeles prepares to bring back mandate?
America, by and large, is done with mask mandates. The federal mask mandate for mass transit was struck down in court in April. As of this month, not a single US state has a general-purpose mask mandate, down from the nation’s peak of 39 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia all required residents to mask up.
The Next Generation of NIMBYs
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The pandemic made it possible for many Millennials to purchase their first home. Could...
W. Kamau Bell: I'm living in a state that's on fire
California is on fire right now. Even if you read this at some point in the future, it is getting increasingly likely that the previous sentence will still be true, writes W. Kamau Bell.
CNBC
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others
The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
