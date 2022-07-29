Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.

