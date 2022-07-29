ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

California to Become First State to Offer Health Coverage to All Undocumented Immigrants

In a long sought victory for health care and immigration activists, California will become the first state to offer all undocumented immigrants. The Associated Press reports Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $307.9 billion operating budget, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people ages 26-49, and pledges to make low-income adults eligible for the state’s Medicaid program by 2024 regardless of their immigration status.
Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit

An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
The Next Generation of NIMBYs

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The pandemic made it possible for many Millennials to purchase their first home. Could...
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others

The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
