www.coronadonewsca.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Library To Host Lecture Aug. 4
Imagine wandering the vast lands of the southern United States for eight years before being rescued. On Thursday, August 4, at 11 a.m. at the Coronado Public Library, Maria Butler, MA Lecturer Emerita San Diego State University, will share the journey of the failed exploration led by Panfilo de Narvaez in 1527.
coronadonewsca.com
Enjoy Lunch With The Author Aug. 5
Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s Bookstore present author Jamie Ford at the Coronado Public Library on Friday, August 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Winn Room. This fundraiser for the Friends of the Coronado Public Library costs $40 for which attendees receive lunch, a talk by the author, and a signed copy of his newest book, The Many Daughters of Afong Moy.
coronadonewsca.com
Having It “Their Way”
Having read her eloquent response, I’m sure Ms. Rogerson is more than capable of speaking for and defending herself (and…she’s willing to put her name behind her comments!). Like every member of the local Democratic Club and every voting citizen of Coronado, of course, Ms. Rogerson wants...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado City Council Accepts Donation Of League Of Wives Memorial Sculpture
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting on July 19, the Cultural Arts Commission presented their proposal for a new public art piece to be installed in Coronado that recognizes the important advocate work done by the League of Wives (also known today as the National League of POW/MIA Families) that was started by military spouses in Coronado. The Cultural Arts Commission noted the memorial is a part of the group’s efforts to preserve, reflect, and celebrate Coronado’s history and cultural heritage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coronadonewsca.com
Breakthrough Workshop Theatre Presents Pride Honors 2022
Breakthrough Workshop Theatre will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with the BWT Pride Honors 2022 on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. In recognition of their indelible impact on the community, 10 honorees - including seven individuals, two couples, and one ally - will be highlighted through an educational presentation full of music, theatre, spoken word, poetry, and history. Cultivated and presented by an ensemble of Breakthrough artists, this one-time-only performance on the final day of San Diego’s Pride Month will commemorate those who have broken barriers to ensure a safe and equal future for LGBTQ+ people. This inaugural class of BWT Pride Honorees include James Baldwin, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Judy Garland, Marsha P. Johnson, Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, Mj Rodriguez, Edie Windsor and Pedro Zamora.
coronadonewsca.com
Not Hearing From The Community
I have not been to a city council meeting in a long time, but there were a couple of issues I found of interest, so off I went. The meeting was last Tuesday and there was absolutely no parking around the city hall. I finally found a spot up near the Boathouse and made my way to the council chambers where a kind person offered me a seat.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado City Council Moves To Create More Pickleball Courts At Cays Park
Director of Public Services and Engineering, Leon Firsht, gave a presentation to the Coronado City Council at the Tuesday, July 19, council meeting regarding tennis and pickleball courts. The presentation and following discussion was a continuation from direction given to City Staff on the topic at the May 3 meeting.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... CWO Richard Williams, US Army
Chief Warrant Officer Richard Lee Williams was born November 13, 1935, in Perry Point, Maryland. The oldest of six siblings, he started his working career as a paperboy. In 1945, while hawking “War Ends”-headlined newspapers for 3 cents, he was excited to get a nickel. Richard Williams’ unique...
Comments / 0