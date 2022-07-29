VFW Auxiliary Post 2422 will be hosting their weekly Summer Steak Dinner this Sunday, July 31!. Please join us for another great dinner here at the VFW Post, located at 557 Orange Avenue. Since 1989, we have served a variety of great meals to our members and the Coronado community. We are excited to serve you a delicious grilled to order sirloin steak, with baked potato and all the fixings, garden salad, dinner roll and watermelon for a donation of $20. The proceeds of these dinners will support a variety of Organizations and Services that support our Veterans in need and their families. Dinners are served between 5 and 7 p.m. every Sunday this summer. We have take-out available for those of you that would like to head over to the Concert at Spreckels Park. Please join us for a great meal, and to support our Veterans and their families. Thanks for your support Coronado!

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO