Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
Prosecutors push back on tire track ID challenge in Addie appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Attorney General's Office defended the testimony a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator gave that matched tire treads found at a murder scene to the suspect's car. Assistant Attorney General Evan Buchheim wrote that the identification Trooper Jason Crafton made in James Addie's case properly...
Tracking overnight scattered storms before more heat returns this week
Tonight: Scattered showers will continue across the southern half of Central Missouri. Areas along and south of highway 70 will see light showers as overnight lows cool to the upper 60's. Winds remain out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Isolated storms and scattered showers will re-flare up across...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn’t apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn’t protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state’s highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging...
