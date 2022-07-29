Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

keyt.com
KEYT
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson’s muddy tricycle. But she’s not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of...
KEYT
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
KEYT
Ruling leaves questions about Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved parts of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan but has rejected other provisions, saying the organization has decisions to make regarding the plan. The judge issued her 281-page ruling on Friday afternoon, months after concluding a trial in the case. The judge indicated that she is willing to hold a status conference upon a request by attorneys for the Boy Scouts. The BSA’s plan proposed the creation of a $2.6 billion fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who say were sexually abused as children involved in Scouting, while maintaining the organization’s financial ability to continue operating.
KEYT
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen a civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his running mate. Cunningham is trying to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. He previewed his pick of Tally Parham Casey ahead of a formal announcement Monday in her hometown of Greenville. Cunningham told The Associated Press that Casey’s military service, legal savvy and the fact that she’s a woman make her the right fit. Casey was South Carolina’s first female fighter pilot, serving three combat tours over Iraq, and has been an attorney for more than two decades. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette filed for reelection last week.
KEYT
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison system said Friday that a delay before an execution was caused because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate. In a statement Friday, the state said it tool “adequate time” to establish an intravenous line. Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall. He was pronounced dead more than three hours after the procedure originally was supposed to begin. The head of the Death Penalty Information Center says such a time lapse is highly unusual and very troubling.
KEYT
Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is taking aim at what he calls the “Biden recession” and spreading blame to Democrat Stacey Abrams while at the same time arguing his own state’s economy is good. Kemp said in a Friday speech in suburban Atlanta that his policies would be better for voter pocketbooks than Abrams. His Democratic rival says Kemp’s policies have only been good for the rich and that Kemp’s distinction between the national and Georgia economy is “mathematically and economically impossible.” The economy is also central to Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
KEYT
Abbott spent hours at fundraiser after Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that he stopped at a campaign fundraiser following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and “let people know” he couldn’t stay, but a newspaper reports that he was there for nearly three hours. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that campaign finance reports and flight-tracking records show that Abbott arrived in Huntsville at 4:52 p.m. on May 24 — which was hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School — and was then was driven about 2 miles to a local supporter’s house. He didn’t leave the city till 7:47 p.m. A spokeswoman for Abbott’s campaign says that the governor has been forthright about his movements that day.
KEYT
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aspiring Republican candidates are jumping at two open Missouri U.S. congressional seats. Voters will pick from dozens of GOP candidates during a primary Tuesday that likely will determine Missouri’s next two U.S. representatives. Republican U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for U.S. Senate. That leaves the central 4th Congressional District and southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. Republicans dominate Missouri politics. Longtime Missouri GOP political consultant John Hancock says there are more ambitious Republican candidates than there are open seats. Dozens of state senators and other local GOP elected officials are taking advantage of the rare opportunity to run for Congress without the hurdle of battling an incumbent.
KEYT
Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, just days before the election that will determine the party’s opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a conservative commentator and actress. She’s emerged as a leading candidate in a crowded field. Trump’s endorsement Friday comes in a race where candidates have maneuvered for his support for months. He joins former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in endorsing Dixon. DeVos, who is from Michigan, resigned from Trump’s Cabinet after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
KEYT
Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin residents are trying to show the state’s absentee ballot request system is ripe for fraud, the latest chapter in a two-year fight over election administration in the battleground state. Former President Donald Trump continues to insist he won Wisconsin even though Joe Biden defeated him by 21,000 votes. Trump supporters continue to promote his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. They’ve pushed to decertify Biden’s victory and persuaded the state Supreme Court to outlaw absentee ballot drop boxes. Now two people say they managed to request absentee ballots in Racine County in other people’s names and get them mailed to different addresses in a case of political identity theft.
KEYT
Florida to schools: Don’t follow federal LGBTQ protections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is advising school districts to ignore protections for LGBTQ students that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to implement. In a letter to the districts sent Thursday, Florida Education Secretary Manny Diaz said the proposed anti-discrimination language is not binding law and following the guidance could result in breaking state law. He said school districts could harm students and break Florida law if it follows proposed new rules under Title IX that would extend sexual discrimination protections to students based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. Last year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning people assigned male at birth from participating in female sports.
KEYT
Court: 70-year-old indicted in Alabama church triple slaying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama grand jury has indicted a 70-year-old man on capital murder charges in the fatal shooting deaths of three people at a church potluck dinner in June. Al.com reported Friday that a Jefferson County grand jury this week indicted Robert Findlay Smith in the June 16 shootings of 84-year-old Walter “Bart” Rainey; 75-year-old Sarah Yeager; and 84-year-old Jane Pounds. The report cited court documents as saying prosecutors presented the case Thursday to a grand jury, which returned the indictments. Authorities have not yet identified a motive in the slayings. Smith remains held without bond, and a trial date has not been set.
