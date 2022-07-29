georgetowncollege.edu
Asbury University cuts women's lacrosse
Asbury University has decided to cut women's lacrosse program, beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.
wymt.com
Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m. Fans are asked to make a donation to the...
WKYT 27
Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership. Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!. The man behind the wheel of the...
Join us for the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon
Join Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team as they host an open practice with the American Red Cross, and LEX 18, and support the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon.
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Justin Edwards, Beau Allen and more
With the calendar turning to August, it won’t be long until the basketball and football Cats are back in action. On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed some significant recent developments for both programs. The men’s basketball team scored a commitment...
wymt.com
Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
WKYT 27
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
wymt.com
Former UK quarterback, Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch encourages people to help
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native and former University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch said it is devastating to see the flash flooding that hit the region. Couch said his family in Letcher and Leslie counties are safe. For him, it hits home to see families devastated by the...
Over 1000 students could be affected: UK responds to eastern Kentucky flooding
UK's president said over a 1,000 students and several employees have been affected.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's newest millionaire: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. — One person in Illinois has won the $1.28 Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history, but a $1 million winning ticket was also sold in Kentucky, according to officials from the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say that the ticket, which was sold...
Water rescues in eastern Kentucky set to enter day 3 after flooding
Water rescues continued in eastern Kentucky Friday, as the death toll rose to 19. For the second day in a row, crews from the Lexington Fire Department were on the scene in Lost Creek, Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
WKYT 27
ARH hosts flood relief drive in Lexington, some employees unaccounted for
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr. Officials...
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
wdrb.com
Avelo Airlines lands in Kentucky, offering 2 nonstop flights to Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky. Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday. The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Thursday evening at the hospital in Lexington. Lawson was one of the law enforcement officers shot in the deadly ambush in Allen, Kentucky June 30. Lawson has undergone eight surgeries since then. Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared...
smileypete.com
Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season
This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.
foxlexington.com
Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
