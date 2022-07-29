ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership. Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!. The man behind the wheel of the...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Field, KY
Georgetown, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks Justin Edwards, Beau Allen and more

With the calendar turning to August, it won’t be long until the basketball and football Cats are back in action. On this week’s edition of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed some significant recent developments for both programs. The men’s basketball team scored a commitment...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Us Lacrosse#Women S Lacrosse#Gc#Point University#Naia Rankings
kentuckytoday.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

ARH hosts flood relief drive in Lexington, some employees unaccounted for

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr. Officials...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Avelo Airlines lands in Kentucky, offering 2 nonstop flights to Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky. Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday. The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Thursday evening at the hospital in Lexington. Lawson was one of the law enforcement officers shot in the deadly ambush in Allen, Kentucky June 30. Lawson has undergone eight surgeries since then. Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
smileypete.com

Several high-profile restaurant closings, openings highlight the summer season

This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy