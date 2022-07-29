Commonwealth Games 2022: England's Alex Yee wins first gold

www.bbc.com
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Euro 2022 final: Key moments from England’s historic win over Germany
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was...
Steely Sarina Wiegman calmly steers England’s Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory
If imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery then surely Sarina Wiegman’s suit says it all.The England head coach claimed a second consecutive women’s Euro trophy on Sunday, having guided her native Netherlands to glory in 2017.Britain has exponentially taken notice of the steely blue-eyed woman who has guided the Lionesses to glory, surpassing even some of her own squad to become one of the most recognisable faces at this tournament.That fashion editors have been telling admirers where to get hold of her pitch-side uniform, a dark £45 M&S blazer with matching trousers, paired with a white shirt and...
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
Euro 2022: England final was most-watched programme of the year with 17.4 million viewers
The Euro 2022 women’s football final has been named as the most-watched TV broadcast of the year in the UK.On Sunday (31 July), the Lionesses beat Germany to become the first England team to ever win the prestigious competition.The broadcast was watched by 17.4m people in the UK, making it the most-watched TV broadcast of the year.In addition to this, 5.9m people tuned in to watch the match online.This also makes the final the UK’s most-watched women’s football match in history. During the match, scoring was opened by England’s Ella Toone, who lofted a deft chip over the reach...
England vs Germany referee: Kateryna Monzul to officiate Euro 2022 final tonight
Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest updatesMonzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat...
In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany
England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– liveEuro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the finalLithuanian national charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia ValutyteYoung football fans are ‘a part of history’ during Euro 2022 final at Wembley
Celebrations continue through the night as England seal Euro 2022 glory
Euro 2022 ended in glory for the host nation as England beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at Wembley.Chloe Kelly was the hero as she scored the 110th minute, after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull, to hand the Lionesses a first major trophy.Here, we take a look at incredible finale to a record-breaking tournament.Tweet of the dayHISTORY MAKERS. EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zVFlqZqXU5— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022Football’s Coming Home🏴 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬'𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧!England win #WEURO2022 🏆Congratulations, @Lionesses 👏👏👏👏— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022A year after the men’s team were beaten in...
Euro 2022 LIVE: Lionesses enjoy London victory party after England’s historic win over Germany
England are hosting a victory party at Trafalgar Square on Monday afternoon, after the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final to claim their first ever major title in front of a record 87,192 crowd on home soil. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and the sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England substitute Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner. England confidently held out for the final 10 minutes of the game as euphoria and relief rang out around Wembley - and the...
Past five meetings: Germany stand in England’s way of European glory
England will face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday.Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 European Championship final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the last five meetings between the sides.Germany 2 England 1 (Mar 2016)England were desperately unlucky to lose after taking an early lead in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville.The Lionesses led at half-time through Toni Duggan’s ninth-minute header from Alex Greenwood’s cross.But Germany levelled when England defender Gilly Flaherty scored...
