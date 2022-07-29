The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

everout.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
everout.com
The Top 68 Events in Portland This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022
Now that the heatwave has loosened its grip a little bit, it's time to get back to seizing the most of your summer days with events from Sneaker Week to The Decemberists and from Pickathon to the Vanport Jazz Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
kptv.com
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’
Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Channel 6000
Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
Downed trees leave hundreds powerless in Portland
More than 1,000 people across the Portland metro area are without power Monday.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Eater
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
2-alarm fire causes ‘substantial damage’ to Ridgefield home
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, along with Clark County Fire District #6, responded to a house fire in Ridgefield around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
pickathon.com
Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!
Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
