Portland, OR

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
 4 days ago
The Top 68 Events in Portland This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022

Now that the heatwave has loosened its grip a little bit, it's time to get back to seizing the most of your summer days with events from Sneaker Week to The Decemberists and from Pickathon to the Vanport Jazz Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may...
PORTLAND, OR
What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
PORTLAND, OR
Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’

Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
PORTLAND, OR
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity much lower.
PORTLAND, OR
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
PORTLAND, OR
Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!

Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
PORTLAND, OR
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA

