A multiplex PCR assay for the identification of fruit flies (Diptera: Tephritidae) of economic importance in South Africa

www.nature.com
Related
Nature.com
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Nature.com
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Nature.com
Photochemical spin-state control of binding configuration for tailoring organic color center emission in carbon nanotubes
Incorporating fluorescent quantum defects in the sidewalls of semiconducting single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) through chemical reaction is an emerging route to predictably modify nanotube electronic structures and develop advanced photonic functionality. Applications such as room-temperature single-photon emission and high-contrast bio-imaging have been advanced through aryl-functionalized SWCNTs, in which the binding configurations of the aryl group define the energies of the emitting states. However, the chemistry of binding with atomic precision at the single-bond level and tunable control over the binding configurations are yet to be achieved. Here, we explore recently reported photosynthetic protocol and find that it can control chemical binding configurations of quantum defects, which are often referred to as organic color centers, through the spin multiplicity of photoexcited intermediates. Specifically, photoexcited aromatics react with SWCNT sidewalls to undergo a singlet-state pathway in the presence of dissolved oxygen, leading to ortho binding configurations of the aryl group on the nanotube. In contrast, the oxygen-free photoreaction activates previously inaccessible para configurations through a triplet-state mechanism. These experimental results are corroborated by first principles simulations. Such spin-selective photochemistry diversifies SWCNT emission tunability by controlling the morphology of the emitting sites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Nature.com
The experiences of UK-based genetic counsellors working in mainstream settings
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Most UK-based genetic counsellors (GCs) work within clinical genetics services; yet there is a small and expanding group of GCs working within other clinical specialties, termed "mainstream" GCs. To our knowledge there have been no projects to date examining the experiences of mainstream GCs working in the UK. The aim of this workforce evaluation was to explore the experiences of mainstream GCs. Online surveys were sent to mainstream GCs to obtain general demographic information and baseline data regarding experiences of working in these roles. Those who completed the surveys were then invited to take part in online focus groups. Data was transcribed and analysed using thematic analysis to draw out major themes that arose from the discussions. Major themes were found to be: "Benefits", "Challenges", "Career Progression" and "Support". Overall, participants expressed enjoyment of their roles and described key benefits of working in a clinical specialty, including autonomous working and developing expertise. Still, career progression was limited in many cases due to issues obtainingÂ professional registration, lack of support, and unclear definition of the mainstream GC role. Findings are brought together as a list of suggestions to support this subset of the profession going forward. We hope these findings could be of utility to both employers and policymakers when advancing the national provision for mainstream genomic services.
U.K.・
Nature.com
Spatiotemporal control of engineered bacteria to express interferon-Î³ by focused ultrasound for tumor immunotherapy
Bacteria-based tumor therapy has recently attracted wide attentions due to its unique capability in targeting tumors and preferentially colonizing the core area of the tumor. Various therapeutic genes are also harbored into these engineering bacteria to enhance their anti-tumor efficacy. However, it is difficult to spatiotemporally control the expression of these inserted genes in the tumor site. Here, we engineer an ultrasound-responsive bacterium (URB) which can induce the expression of exogenous genes in an ultrasound-controllable manner. Owing to the advantage of ultrasound in tissue penetration, an acoustic remote control of bacterial gene expression can be realized by designing a temperature-actuated genetic switch. Cytokine interferon-Î³ (IFN-Î³), an important immune regulatory molecule that plays a significant role in tumor immunotherapy, is used to test the system. Our results show that brief hyperthermia induced by focused ultrasound promotes the expression of IFN-Î³ gene, improving anti-tumor efficacy of URB in vitro and in vivo. Our study provides an alternative strategy for bacteria-mediated tumor immunotherapy.
Nature.com
Will anti-vaccine activism in the USA reverse global goals?
In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-vaccine activism in the USA accelerated, amplified and formed an alliance with political groups and even extremists. An organized, well-funded and empowered anti-science movement now threatens to spill over and threaten all childhood immunizations in the USA and globally. Many countries now face...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Solving the difficult problem of hard to decarbonize homes
Hard to decarbonize homes represent a complex problem that has historically been neglected in favour of the lower hanging fruit of easier to treat properties. To enable an equitable net zero transition, we must understand these homes in a holistic manner take into account the impacts of different routes to decarbonization on occupants.
Nature.com
1D and 3D co-simulation and self-adaptive position control of electrostatic levitation in China's Space Station
The greatest challenge of electrostatic levitation for containerless material processing is the stable control of charged material during heating. Recently, high-precision self-adaptive control of electrostatic levitation has been achieved in China's Space Station. Based on the 1D and 3D co-simulation analysis, an optimal scheduling of control strategies of sample release and retrieval in space is developed. Both simulation results and on-orbit experiments demonstrated that the inversion of surface charge is responsible for the heating induced material instability. On-orbit experiments indicated that under laser illuminations, the net surface charge of metal Zr changed from positive to negative at 900"‰K and from negative to positive at 1300"‰K. The possible physical mechanism of the charge inversion of heated material is discussed.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Evaluation of reproductive performances of the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) reared in water recirculation systems and fed different diets
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72151-y, published online 17 September 2020. This Article contained an error in that it included a number for an ethical approval for another study. Under relevant national and European Union regulations, the research described in this paper does not require authorisation from an ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Animal Welfare Committee of the University of Bologna.
Nature.com
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Nature.com
Transfer learning based generalized framework for state of health estimation of Li-ion cells
Estimating the state of health (SOH) of batteries powering electronic devices in real-time while in use is a necessity. The applicability of most of the existing methods is limited to the datasets that are used to train the models. In this work, we propose a generic method for SOH estimation with much wider applicability. The key problem is the identification of the right feature set which is derived from measurable voltage signals. In this work, relative rise in voltage drop across cell resistance with aging has been used as the feature. A base artificial neural network (ANN) model has been used to map the generic relation between voltage and SOH. The base ANN model has been trained using limited battery data. Blind testing has been done on long cycle in-house data and publicly available datasets. In-house data included both laboratory and on-device data generated using various charge profiles. Transfer learning has been used for public datasets as those batteries have different physical dimensions and cell chemistry. The mean absolute error in SOH estimation is well within 2% for all test cases. The model is robust across scenarios such as cell variability, charge profile difference, and limited variation in temperature.
Nature.com
Affordable SARS-CoV-2 protein vaccines for the pandemic endgame
The astonishing speed with which coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines were developed is nothing short of a scientific triumph. Their rapid development was in part enabled by the use of novel gene-delivery technologies that could be manufactured quickly and at scale1. Both the mRNA (e.g. BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) and adenovirus-based vaccines (e.g. ChAdOx-1 nCov-19, Ad26.COV2.S) deliver genetic material to cells to instruct the production of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These vaccines have saved many lives, with estimates of vaccination averting at least 1 million deaths within the USA alone2. While the use of these new vaccine technologies in high-income countries (HICs) has dramatically reduced the number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations and deaths, vaccination rates in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) remain concerningly low. For example, as of May 8, 2022, only 17% of the eligible population in Africa have received two vaccine doses3. Vaccine coverage in LMICs has relied on 'traditional' technology approaches, namely inactivated viral vaccines. The CoronaVac (Sinovac), BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) and COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) comprise around half of all vaccines delivered globally and have played an important role in controlling COVID-19 in LMICs4. Unlike mRNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines do not require long-term storage at very low temperatures, thus facilitating their use in LMICs. However, a limitation of these vaccines is the reduced capacity to neutralise infection with the Omicron variant, particularly in the absence of any additional booster dose after the initial vaccine course5. Disparities in vaccine access further compound this problem. Administration of booster doses in HICs has been prioritised over equitable vaccine distribution, thereby impacting effective control of global COVID-19 infections, deaths and emergence of new variants. Mechanisms to distribute vaccines to LMICs have also faced serious problems. The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Scheme (COVAX) was established to facilitate global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; however, COVAX is underfunded, has struggled to secure enough vaccine doses and has failed to meet many key targets. It is clear that global vaccine production and supply need to be increased, ideally through the building of vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity in LMICs.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Nature.com
Clay and climatic variability explain the global potential distribution of Juniperus phoenicea toward restoration planning
Juniperus phoenicea is a medicinal conifer tree species distributed mainly in the Mediterranean region, and it is IUCN Red Listed species, locally threatened due to arid conditions and seed over-collection for medicinal purposes, particularly in the East-Mediterranean region. Several studies have addressed the potential distribution of J. phoenicea using bioclimatic and topographic variables at a local or global scale, but little is known about the role of soil and human influences as potential drivers. Therefore, our objectives were to determine the most influential predictor factors and their relative importance that might be limiting the regeneration of J. phoenicea, in addition, identifying the most suitable areas which could be assumed as priority conservation areas. We used ensemble models for species distribution modelling. Our findings revealed that aridity, temperature seasonality, and clay content are the most important factors limiting the potential distribution of J. phoenicea. Potentially suitable areas of the output maps, in which J. phoenicea populations degraded, could be assumed as decision-support tool reforestation planning. Other suitable areas, where there was no previous tree cover are a promising tool for afforestation and conservation planning. Finally, conservation actions are needed for natural habitats, particularly in the arid and semi-arid regions, which are highly threatened by global warming.
Nature.com
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Nature.com
The social connections that shape economic prospects
Data on 21 billion Facebook connections reveal that a new measure of social capital — childhood friendships between people of high and low socio-economic status — is linked to economic mobility later in life. Noam Angrist 0 &. Noam Angrist is in the Blavatnik School of Government, University...
Nature.com
Impacts, processes and projections of the quasi-biennial oscillation
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. In the tropical stratosphere, deep layers of eastward and westward winds encircle the globe and descend regularly from the upper stratosphere to the tropical tropopause. With a complete cycle typically lasting almost 2.5 years, this quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) is arguablyÂ the most predictable mode of atmospheric variability that is not linked to the changing seasons. The QBO affects climate phenomena outside the tropical stratosphere, including ozone transport, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Madden"“Julian Oscillation, and its high predictability could enable better forecasts of these phenomena if models can accurately represent the coupling processes. Climate and forecasting models are increasingly able to simulate stratospheric oscillations resembling the QBO, but exhibit common systematic errors such as weak amplitude in the lowermost tropical stratosphere. Uncertainties about the waves that force the oscillation, particularly the momentum fluxes from small-scale gravity waves excited by deep convection, make its simulation challenging. Improved representation of the processes governing the QBO is expected to lead to better forecasts of the oscillation and its impacts, increased understanding of unusual events such as the two QBO disruptions observed since 2016, and more reliable future projections of QBO behaviour under climate change.
Comments / 0