Garth Brooks is hosting a live chat Monday to discuss the release of The Anthology Part II. It airs at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive. Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will perform "Dancin' in the Moonlight" on the Today show Tuesday during the 10 a.m. hour. Hardy, Ernest and other...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO