Humane society running calendar contest until August 21

Sprinkles is new to the BDAR family! She is nervous and hasn't had much exposure to life. Like her sister, Poptart, Sprinkles needs another dog in her forever home to help her learn the ropes. She loves to play with her sibling and other dogs. If you're willing to give this pup the time and space to grow, she'll make a great addition to your home. Apply today if you're ready to make that commitment and if you have a dog at home that is willing to help Sprinkles grow her confidence.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO