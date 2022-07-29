www.annatexas.gov
Amid Drought And High Temperatures North Texas City Is Running Out Of Water
Last Wednesday, the city of Gunter, about 10 miles North of Celina, released an emergency notification warning residents: due to excessive water use, the city could run out of water by the following day. This is the result of the unfortunate combination of high record temperatures, the ongoing drought, citizens that didn’t adhere to the water conservation efforts and an electrical failure of two of the three water wells that provide water to the city.
Extreme Heat Is Pushing North Texas Water Supplies to Their Limit
Residents of the North Texas city of Gunter received a startling alert last Wednesday night. There was a good chance, city officials told them, that Gunter would run out of water. Excessive water consumption left the city’s water storage tanks unable to refill. “Consequently, the city will be without water...
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
Forney-area strip center, businesses 'locked out' due to raw sewage seepage violating local, state, and federal regulations
FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field. Kaufman County Precinct 2...
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
'A perfect storm': Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply
The city of Gunter alerted its residents on Wednesday night that by the next morning, the city would likely run out of water. “Due to excessive water consumption, the City’s water storage tanks are unable to refill. Consequently, the City will be without water by early morning,” read the emergency notification.
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
Scorching Temperatures Causing NTX Homeowners to Consider Fake Grass
Scorching heat, drought and water restrictions are taking a toll on grass across North Texas. People are spending a lot of money on water bills, fertilizer, and sprinkler systems just to keep their lawns alive, all while their family budgets battle inflation and rising utility costs. But some are giving...
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Dallas Plan Commission Recommends Zoning Changes
A Dallas Plan Commission voted July 21, to recommend the approval for size restrictions on new homes built in the Elm Thicket neighborhood. The restrictions would limit developers to 25-foot tall buildings and reduce lot coverage from 45% to 35% for two-story homes. These restrictions, debated for years, would affect...
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio […]
North Texas city in danger of running out of water
GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city has entered an extreme dry spell, and residents are now instructed to limit water use to stretch out the supply. It's a result of extreme drought and the record temperatures that have gripped Texas and much of the country this summer. The...
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage
Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state
he drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional,the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale. The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday.
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
