Boise’s Kind River Robinhood Reunites Floaters With Their Sunken Valuables

liteonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
Is Idaho The Latest Victim Of Global Warming?
If you somehow didn't notice, it was hot in Idaho this weekend. Really hot. Have you felt like summer in Idaho this year has been warmer than normal? Are you having to drink extra White Claws just to stay cool? We get it. And you're not wrong. Places all over...
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
KIVI-TV
Roaring Springs starts expansion, still offers place to escape heat
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Roaring Springs Water Park is expanding its size. The park, that is already the largest in the northwest, is in phase one of a multi-phase project that will continue through the next decade. Phase one of the project will open with the park in the...
Today is DOGust 1st & These Adorable Boise Dogs Are Available for Adoption
August 1st or DOGust 1st? Did you know today is your shelter dog's birthday?. If you’ve got an adorable rescue dog and you don’t exactly know when their birthday is... today’s the day! Keep scrolling for currently available to adopt dogs at the West Valley Humane Society.
RELATED PEOPLE
22-year-old Zoo Boise Lioness is Missed & Upcoming Brew at the Zoo Event
Zoo Boise is such a special place and a great place to explore, learn and appreciate all of the incredible animals from around the world. Zoo Boise has always been committed to giving the animals the best possible life and are a major contributor to conservation efforts that help the animal kingdom.
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
Today Might Be One of the Best Days to Try These Boise Restaurants
Y’all if you’re looking for some solid lunch or dinner plans today, you’re in luck. I just found out that today is apparently a national holiday for both lasagna AND chicken wings! That’s a thing?! Well, you know what that means... we gotta feature the best places in the Boise area for both of those!
Win Your Way Into the Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs!
On your mark, get set, SWIM! The Great Dolphin Dunk benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County returns to Roaring Springs on Sunday, August 14!. Have you ever wondered what the Endless River at Roaring Springs would look like with 10,000 toy dolphins swimming through it? Well, you've got a chance to see it for yourself during the 22nd Annual Great Dolphin Dunk!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIVI-TV
Dangerous heat this weekend along I-84 corridor in Idaho
More hot and dry days in store for the weekend...perhaps the hottest temperatures of the year in southern Idaho. It's exhausting to experience day after day of extreme heat - but next week cooler temperatures are in store. Yippee!. Let's get into it. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
KIVI-TV
San Inazio Festival showcases Basque culture in downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise has the highest concentration of Basque people in the United States, these descendants of northern Spain hold an annual festival to honor St. Ignatius of Loyola, the patron saint of the Basques. San Inazio has been happening in downtown Boise for 25 years, but it...
U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'
SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
What Happened to the Iconic Highlands Hollow Brewhouse in Boise?
If you love craft beer, you certainly live in the right part of Idaho. Over the last decade, the number of microbreweries in Boise has exploded. There’s something unique and special about each of them, but only one can say they’re the oldest microbrewery in the city. Only...
How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?
Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
KIVI-TV
Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27
James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
107.9 LITE FM
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0