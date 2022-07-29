www.southalabama.edu
AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
Mobile Diagnostic Center expands to include psychiatry care
USA Health psychiatrist Michael Marshall, M.D., is accepting new patients. Those with mental health needs have a new resource on the Gulf Coast. Michael Marshall, M.D., recently joined the staff of USA Health Mobile Diagnostic Center as a psychiatrist. A graduate of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at...
Churches help with back-to-school needs as classes begin this week for Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile County Public Schools start classes this week. As families have their last week of summer freedom, local churches are stepping in to help those in need. A group of children and parents make their way down an aisle of backpacks. It’s part of Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway. […]
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
Mobile County students return to class this week without a mask mandate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer days are winding down, and parents are gearing up for those first day of school jitters. It’s the first time in two years where the focus is not COVID-19 and masking-up. The first day for MCPSS is days away. Last year, they started virtual....
South Providing Nurse-Led Mobile Health Units to Rural Communities
Dr. Emily Bentley, an assistant professor of nursing, will be the project director for Nursing, Recruitment and Education to Expand Access to Culturally Aligned Healthcare. Funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the program is designed to recruit, educate, train and mentor diverse nursing students to become leaders in managing social determinants of health by providing care in several rural communities and underserved areas in Alabama and Mississippi.
Backed by $3.5M grant, Ala. city seeks to stem youth violence
MOBILE, Ala. — Public school, police and university officials came together Wednesday in Mobile to launch a five-year youth violence initiative funded by a $3.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Principal partners in the effort are the University of South Alabama, the Mobile County Public School...
Back to school 2022: First Day of School dates across the Gulf Coast
School is back in session this week for several school districts along the Gulf Coast.
MCPSS board member says they've been working hard filling positions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students in the Mobile County School System head back to the classroom next week. NBC 15 asked if it has enough teachers and even substitute teachers to fill in, in case a teacher is out sick since Mobile county is currently in the 'high risk' category for Covid transmission.
Highest paying jobs in Mobile that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Mobile, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local musicians sing for fellow musician diagnosed with cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local musician diagnosed with cancer -- is feeling the love. We were there as the music community came together on the Eastern Shore for fellow musician Vickie Bailey -- diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Musicians from across the Gulf Coast were singing from noon until nine...
Family of medical student killed in crash on I-65 continues to honor her legacy
It's been two years since a USA medical student was killed in a crash on the I-65 service road in Mobile.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
What’s Working: ‘I’m very grateful,’ Food pantry helping hungry
In tonight's What's Working, feeding the hungry here on the Gulf Coast. Ashland Place United Methodist Church church has restarted its food pantry ministry after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.
Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
Local church helps set good example through ‘Operation Restoration’ father-son workshop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church is helping set a good example and spread positivity among youth in the community... PrayerHouse Ministries in Mobile held a father-son workshop to show young men the importance of working and how to be productive. The group of boys went to 15 different...
Corps of Engineers interested in building new office on Civic Center Property
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If the Corps of Engineers gets its way -- the portion of Civic Center property -- roughly three acres -- at the corner of Canal and Claiborne could be its new home. “They are interested in putting a multi-story building there and consolidating all of their...
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
