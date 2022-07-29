ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
usahealthsystem.com

Mobile Diagnostic Center expands to include psychiatry care

USA Health psychiatrist Michael Marshall, M.D., is accepting new patients. Those with mental health needs have a new resource on the Gulf Coast. Michael Marshall, M.D., recently joined the staff of USA Health Mobile Diagnostic Center as a psychiatrist. A graduate of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Education
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
southalabama.edu

South Providing Nurse-Led Mobile Health Units to Rural Communities

Dr. Emily Bentley, an assistant professor of nursing, will be the project director for Nursing, Recruitment and Education to Expand Access to Culturally Aligned Healthcare. Funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the program is designed to recruit, educate, train and mentor diverse nursing students to become leaders in managing social determinants of health by providing care in several rural communities and underserved areas in Alabama and Mississippi.
MOBILE, AL
police1.com

Backed by $3.5M grant, Ala. city seeks to stem youth violence

MOBILE, Ala. — Public school, police and university officials came together Wednesday in Mobile to launch a five-year youth violence initiative funded by a $3.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Principal partners in the effort are the University of South Alabama, the Mobile County Public School...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Smith
WALA-TV FOX10

Local musicians sing for fellow musician diagnosed with cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local musician diagnosed with cancer -- is feeling the love. We were there as the music community came together on the Eastern Shore for fellow musician Vickie Bailey -- diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Musicians from across the Gulf Coast were singing from noon until nine...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Education#Mobile Bay#The College Of Medicine#Student Affairs#Old Dutch
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County

Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy