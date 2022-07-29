Dr. Emily Bentley, an assistant professor of nursing, will be the project director for Nursing, Recruitment and Education to Expand Access to Culturally Aligned Healthcare. Funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the program is designed to recruit, educate, train and mentor diverse nursing students to become leaders in managing social determinants of health by providing care in several rural communities and underserved areas in Alabama and Mississippi.

