After passage of CHIPS bill, Boise-based Micron announces intent to expand in US

The Federal Reserve recently announced a 0.75% increase in its benchmark interest rate, which is about to make an already bad housing situation worse. According to experts, the rate increase will lead to higher interest rates on fixed-term and adjustable-rate mortgages, affecting the ability of would-be homebuyers to pursue them while also leading homebuilders to tamp down production of new homes. The overall cost of housing could come down, but with less supply and increasingly common all-cash buyers, more people will be pushed out of the housing market.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO