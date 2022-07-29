ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

After passage of CHIPS bill, Boise-based Micron announces intent to expand in US

By JEREMY STILES KTVB
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Russ Fulcher
Motley Fool

3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split

Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Linus Business#Business Economics#Semiconductor Industry#Chips#Micron Technology#The U S House#Science#The Biden Administration#American
Fast Company

The Fed’s interest rate hike will make the housing crisis even worse

The Federal Reserve recently announced a 0.75% increase in its benchmark interest rate, which is about to make an already bad housing situation worse. According to experts, the rate increase will lead to higher interest rates on fixed-term and adjustable-rate mortgages, affecting the ability of would-be homebuyers to pursue them while also leading homebuilders to tamp down production of new homes. The overall cost of housing could come down, but with less supply and increasingly common all-cash buyers, more people will be pushed out of the housing market.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Cryptocurrency fraud scheme busted by US securities agency

US authorities have busted a huge cryptocurrency pyramid scheme, charging 11 people for their role in defrauding retail investors for more than $300m worldwide. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the charges Monday, which relate to a Ponzi scheme called Forsage that had operated for more than two years. The agency charged the alleged founders of the pyramid scheme as well as several promoters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Wingstop CEO touts falling chicken wing prices, company benefitting from deflation

Chicken wing fanatics may have something to rejoice about. Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth told analysts during an earnings call Thursday that the company is experiencing deflation as bone-in chicken wings costs normalize from unusually high levels in 2021. In fact, the multinational chain of aviation-themed restaurants reported that the cost...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge Shows Prices Continued Upward in June

A measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy rose in June, as consumers spent more on health care services, eating out and travel, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. [. READ:. U.S. Economy Fell 0.9% in the Second Quarter, Heightening Recession Fears ]
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Chevron says ‘can do it all’, after record profit and buyback lift

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target. The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Manufacturing growth lowest for two years as output stalls

Output from the UK’s manufacturing sector has started to shrink for the first time since the early pandemic days, a survey has suggested.Companies said they were getting less new work and demand was weakening, all while they grappled with supply chain problems.It meant that last month the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit 52.1, down from 52.8 in June.The index was still in growth – anything above 50 is considered to show an expansion – but only because of faster jobs growth and rising purchase stocks.On the output side it was the first time since May 2020...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy