After passage of CHIPS bill, Boise-based Micron announces intent to expand in US

Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Fed announces another three-quarter-point increase in interest rates
The move is intended to curb inflation though previous increases this year have had little effect so far
Manchin's reversal, Fed ups federal funds rate and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Thursday's trading. MANCHIN'S REVERSAL: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed Wednesday to a slimmed-down Democratic bill that includes an extension of a consumer tax credit for buying electric vehicles, a reversal for the moderate senator. The extension will allow automakers to continue...
CHIPS Act could see Intel take lion’s share, with TSMC Arizona plant a lower priority
The scale of subsidies for the TSMC Arizona plant are in doubt as it becomes clear that the $52B CHIPS Act grants won’t go far, and Intel is angling to take the largest slice of the pie. TSMC has previously said that the subsidy for American chip manufacturing was...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Federal Reserve prepares to announce another rate hike
In an effort to curb inflation, officials at the Federal Reserve are looking to hike interest rates. Finance correspondent for Insider Aaron Wineman joins CBS News Mornings with what that could mean for American's wallets.
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fed jacks rates again, Powell vows no surrender in inflation battle
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would not flinch in its battle against the most intense breakout of inflation in the United States since the 1980s even if that means a "sustained period" of economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.
The Fed’s interest rate hike will make the housing crisis even worse
The Federal Reserve recently announced a 0.75% increase in its benchmark interest rate, which is about to make an already bad housing situation worse. According to experts, the rate increase will lead to higher interest rates on fixed-term and adjustable-rate mortgages, affecting the ability of would-be homebuyers to pursue them while also leading homebuilders to tamp down production of new homes. The overall cost of housing could come down, but with less supply and increasingly common all-cash buyers, more people will be pushed out of the housing market.
How a telephone exec and a socialist economist teamed up to form the organization that decides if we’re in a recession
Ben S. Bernanke, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during the National Bureau of Economic Research Conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 10, 2013. The debate on both Wall Street and Main Street over how to properly define a recession is raging—and both sides are digging in their heels.
Cryptocurrency fraud scheme busted by US securities agency
US authorities have busted a huge cryptocurrency pyramid scheme, charging 11 people for their role in defrauding retail investors for more than $300m worldwide. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the charges Monday, which relate to a Ponzi scheme called Forsage that had operated for more than two years. The agency charged the alleged founders of the pyramid scheme as well as several promoters.
Wingstop CEO touts falling chicken wing prices, company benefitting from deflation
Chicken wing fanatics may have something to rejoice about. Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth told analysts during an earnings call Thursday that the company is experiencing deflation as bone-in chicken wings costs normalize from unusually high levels in 2021. In fact, the multinational chain of aviation-themed restaurants reported that the cost...
AWS continues to go from strength to strength, despite economy-wide downturn
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is continuing to rake in the dough, regardless of how the wider economy is doing, the company has revealed in its latest financial results,. The cloud hosting giant posted a gob-smacking $19.74 billion in revenue in its second quarter 2022 results, growing 33% year on year.
Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge Shows Prices Continued Upward in June
A measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy rose in June, as consumers spent more on health care services, eating out and travel, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. [. READ:. U.S. Economy Fell 0.9% in the Second Quarter, Heightening Recession Fears ]
Chevron says ‘can do it all’, after record profit and buyback lift
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp posted its biggest quarterly earnings ever on Friday, built on strong fuel margins and high prices for natural gas and oil, and boosted its share buyback target. The oil major posted second-quarter net profit of $11.6 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, more than...
Manufacturing growth lowest for two years as output stalls
Output from the UK’s manufacturing sector has started to shrink for the first time since the early pandemic days, a survey has suggested.Companies said they were getting less new work and demand was weakening, all while they grappled with supply chain problems.It meant that last month the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit 52.1, down from 52.8 in June.The index was still in growth – anything above 50 is considered to show an expansion – but only because of faster jobs growth and rising purchase stocks.On the output side it was the first time since May 2020...
