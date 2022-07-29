gorgenewscenter.com
Related
kptv.com
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
Officials: Man who drowned in Sandy River fell off paddleboard
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified the man that drowned in Sandy River on Wednesday.
kptv.com
Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday. Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gorgenewscenter.com
OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
The love of Oregon's railroad history comes in all sizes | Grant's Getaways
CORBETT, Ore. — Some getaways are as close as your own backyard, and I recently met a couple who can prove it. Gary and Jonette Lee share a love affair with Oregon’s railroading past and they bring it to life in their backyard near Corbett, Ore. each summer.
thatoregonlife.com
Stay In This Real Life Hobbit Home In Oregon
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a hobbit house like Frodo and Bilbo do in Lord Of The Rings? One couple in Oregon decided to find out and built a real life hobbit home in Mosier, Oregon. Now you too can stay in this enchanting Airbnb and fulfil your dreams of living like a hobbit.
Happy Valley-area resident found dead in field
Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was near Sunnyside Road after she had recently been reported missing.The body of a woman who lived in the Happy Valley area was found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced. Around 8 p.m. on July 20, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road. She had recently been reported missing. According to CCSO, Myhra was last seen on the afternoon of July 19, near where her body was found. She was reported missing after she didn't show up to work on July 20. According to public records, Myhra owned a company called 4 All the Things, which sent monthly subscription boxes filled with curated items. Myhra registered the company with her husband, Symon Drogin, in 2020; they married in 2021. Officials have not determined her cause of death. Anyone with information on Myhra's whereabouts on July 19 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #22-016334. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Comments / 0