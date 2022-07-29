ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Inflation and back-to-school goods, home insurance downgrades, and Miami-Dade flooding predictions

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
High natural gas prices mean higher electric bills for Florida customers

Florida residents and businesses likely will continue to feel the sting of high natural-gas prices when they pay electric bills next year. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. estimated in regulatory filings Wednesday that they will spend nearly $3.4 billion more on power-plant fuel this year than had been expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding

In Eastern Kentucky, relief workers are racing to help victims of the flash floods of this past week. Governor Andy Beshear told NPR's Weekend Edition the state is working fast before the rains return. ANDY BESHEAR: We need to get everybody out of those areas, ultimately to safety, a shelter,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest on the state's devastating flooding

Heavy rains have flooded many communities in Appalachia, and more rain is in the forecast. Parts of eastern Kentucky are devastated. Authorities have confirmed at least 25 people have died there. They expect that number to rise. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and he's called the flooding one of the worst and most devastating in the history of the state. Governor Beshear joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Governor.
KENTUCKY STATE

