ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Square One Pizzeria named Vote 4 the Best winner

This week we are revealing the winners of the Vote 4 the Best contest, which were picked by viewers. When it comes to the best Independent Pizza category, Square One Pizzeria in Mt. Clemens is taking home the bragging rights. Square One Pizzeria’s owner Tim Elvidge appeared on Live In...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterford Township, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Waterford Township, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon

“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Urban explorers still a problem at Northville Township park, site of former psych hospital

It’s not even Halloween, but trespassers seem drawn to the former state psychiatric hospital property that Northville Township wants to transform into a multi-dimensional park. The hospital’s former campus at Legacy Park, south of Seven Mile Road, is actually an active demolition site tainted with asbestos and other hazardous...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top Travel Spots in the U.S.

Michigan is known for its gorgeous lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to more than just its lakes- try the state’s glorious islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacuzzi#Fireplaces#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio

From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
106.9 KROC

Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit

Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy