Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man sentenced in child sex case

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
Clayton Hardy 2022

A Gainesville man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a child sexual exploitation case, according to court documents.

Clayton Henry Hardy, 37, pleaded Tuesday, July 26, and received a 15-year sentence with five years to serve in confinement by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal.

Deal granted Hardy credit for time since his 2020 arrest and allowed him to spend the remainder of his sentence after the five years on probation.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office authorities said they searched Hardy’s home in East Hall in February 2020, where officers found 11 images of children engaged in sexual acts.

Authorities said they later found another 100 lewd images of children on Hardy’s laptop.

Hardy was charged with 10 counts of sexual explotation of children in an April Superior Court accusation regarding 10 images found in February 2020.

Hardy will be subject to random drug and alcohol screens at the direction of probation as well as the sex offender special conditions of probation.

Defense attorney Blake Poole did not return a call and email seeking comment Friday, July 29.

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
