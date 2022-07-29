Student Installs Motor on Trike for Family Friend with Rare Disease

www.kettering.edu
Related
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
dailyphew.com
Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby
When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘They gave her a bed to die in’: family of woman with Down’s Syndrome denied intensive care seek answers from Covid-19 inquiry
When Susan Sullivan died from Covid-19, her parents’ world fell quiet. She would no longer burst into her dad’s room at dawn to say: “Morning, chief! Sun’s shining!” And when songs would play by Abba, Queen or Kylie, she was no longer there to blast out the words.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Mom Makes 18-Year-Old Daughter Sign Lease to Live in Family Home, Sparking Debate
It can be difficult for some to walk that line between supporting one's children and giving them all of the tools that they need in order to be successful. And there's no clear-cut answer: different people respond to different types of encouragement and different situations in different ways. Article continues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Mother whose gut told her something was wrong with her unborn son celebrates his remission from leukaemia
A social worker whose mother’s instinct told her something was wrong with her son in the womb several months before his leukaemia diagnosis is celebrating his remission after he became the ninth baby in Europe to receive a new treatment.Mother-of-four Lucy Ellerker, 41, says the new cancer treatment, CAR-T therapy, is keeping her youngest child Opie, two, alive after he was diagnosed with an acute case of leukaemia at five months and a bone marrow transplant failed.Without it she says she and her engineering manager fiancé Lewis Jones, 34, would lose their youngest child, who has a sister, Emily, five.Lucy,...
Internet Split Over Dad Changing Wedding Date Over Son's Medical Condition
His fiancée says she found out from one of his friends that he wanted to postpone the wedding.
13-year-old child prodigy accepted into medical school after graduating high school last year
Does anyone remember the show "Doogie Howser, M.D." or am I just aging myself? I used to watch that show religiously, but even as a kid, I realized that could never happen. Kids can't be doctors! Please don't tell 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker that because she will prove you wrong. Alena has just made history as the youngest Black person in the U.S. to be accepted into medical school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We’re hippie parents and co sleep with our baby in a van – people troll us but it’s the best way to raise a newborn
A SELF-CONFESSED "hippie couple" shared their journey of moving into a tiny home and raising their newborn. Ashley and Chad live in the dinky home with their ten-month-old baby Floyd who was born in the bathtub of the tiny house. The hippie parents recorded the birth of their baby boy...
Arizona man grows hair out for 2 years to make wig for mom fighting brain tumor
An Arizona mom permanently lost her hair year four years ago after undergoing radiation to treat a reoccurring benign brain tumor. Melanie Shaha's son, known for having a full head of strawberry blonde locks, embarked on a two-year journey to give her the ultimate gift: a new head of hair.
goodmorningamerica.com
Dad tires out toddler on moving walkway before flight
Shakira 'confident that her innocence will be proven' as tax fraud case continues. Shakira could face more than eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial. The singer has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, or $14.8 million, in taxes between 2012 and 2014.
Mom Slammed for Expecting Teen to Watch Over Autistic Daughter at Camp
"Your kid deserves to have a break and to have free time enjoying a hobby she loves," one user commented.
KIDS・
California couple sues fertility clinic because they got a daughter instead of a son
A California in-vitro fertilization clinic is being sued by a gay couple who claims that their attempts to conceive a boy were unsuccessful because a female embryo was accidentally placed in their gestational carrier, resulting in the birth of a daughter.
A parent-tested plan for flying with a toddler
The less stress you and your kids are under, the easier air travel will be. Romrodinka / DepositphotosFlying with children can be stressful, but these tips can help.
Comments / 0