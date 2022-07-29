ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Student Installs Motor on Trike for Family Friend with Rare Disease

By Sharon Oswald
kettering.edu
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kettering.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
dailyphew.com

Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby

When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Flint, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Flint, MI
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son

A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trike#Rare Disease#Robotics#The Motor#Vehicles
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mother whose gut told her something was wrong with her unborn son celebrates his remission from leukaemia

A social worker whose mother’s instinct told her something was wrong with her son in the womb several months before his leukaemia diagnosis is celebrating his remission after he became the ninth baby in Europe to receive a new treatment.Mother-of-four Lucy Ellerker, 41, says the new cancer treatment, CAR-T therapy, is keeping her youngest child Opie, two, alive after he was diagnosed with an acute case of leukaemia at five months and a bone marrow transplant failed.Without it she says she and her engineering manager fiancé Lewis Jones, 34, would lose their youngest child, who has a sister, Emily, five.Lucy,...
CANCER
Upworthy

13-year-old child prodigy accepted into medical school after graduating high school last year

Does anyone remember the show "Doogie Howser, M.D." or am I just aging myself? I used to watch that show religiously, but even as a kid, I realized that could never happen. Kids can't be doctors! Please don't tell 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker that because she will prove you wrong. Alena has just made history as the youngest Black person in the U.S. to be accepted into medical school.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
goodmorningamerica.com

Dad tires out toddler on moving walkway before flight

Shakira 'confident that her innocence will be proven' as tax fraud case continues. Shakira could face more than eight years in prison if convicted in her tax fraud trial. The singer has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, or $14.8 million, in taxes between 2012 and 2014.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy