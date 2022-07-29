Ryan Downes is youngest Ouimet Memorial champion

www.amateurgolf.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Former Future Hoops Players Killed In Overnight Weekend Crash In Templeton
Two former basketball players who came up through a local club in central Massachusetts have died in an overnight weekend car crash in Templeton, authorities said. Nick Roy and Scott Laverdure were killed in the crash that occurred in the area of 502 Baldwinville Road around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Templeton Police said on Facebook.
goodmorninggloucester.com
What a “Crate” Event!
The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
iBerkshires.com
Middleboro Edges Pittsfield Americans at State Tourney
BRAINTREE, Mass. -- On Friday night, Ben Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that gave the Pittsfield Little League American Division All-Stars a win in their opener at the state tournament. On Saturday afternoon, Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that did not change the outcome of the game but could give...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Boston College Mailbag: Renovating Alumni Stadium, Season Predictions and More!
You have questions about Boston College, and we give you the insider answers!
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
16 best Thai restaurants in Boston
Find all of your favorite Thai spots and a few new options in Boston here. Of course you can get a delightful plate of pad thai in many Boston Thai or fusion restaurants, but the city is also home to restaurants serving authentic, regional dishes packed with flavor. From Bangkok street food favorites, to creative takes like lox rangoon to traditional style spots with full bars, you’ll find something for every taste of Thailand in Boston.
Boston Globe
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
country1025.com
Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?
Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
‘America’s Tall Ship’ is visiting Boston this weekend and open for tours
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Boston’s skyline will have a new addition this weekend with a visit to the Charlestown Navy Yard by the United States Coasts Guard’s training ship, Eagle. The 295-foot-long barque is the flagship of the Coast Guard and has 23 sails. Its tallest mast is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
girlaboutcolumbus.com
What We Did in Boston
A few weeks ago, Nic and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary (a bit early) in Boston! We spent 3 nights in this historic city and found this was the perfect amount of time to do and see nearly everything we wanted to. I sectioned out how we visited...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Patrick J. Carr Killed in the Line of Duty 106 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Tuesday, August 1, 1916, Patrolman Patrick J. Carr was killed in the line of duty when his motor vehicle malfunctioned while responding to aid an injured child at Castle Island. Patrolman Carr was ejected through the vehicles windshield , off the bridge and into the water, where he was rescued by a fellow officer. Patrolman Carr was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
nbcboston.com
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the...
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
WCVB
Vandals target Boston man's tractor-trailer with hateful graffiti
BOSTON — A Massachusetts truck driver's vehicle is out of service for several days after it was vandalized sometime over the weekend on a busy Boston road. The incident happened in the area of 110 Talbot Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Eugene Miles said when he went to go...
Comments / 0