Auburndale, MA

Ryan Downes is youngest Ouimet Memorial champion

By Sean Melia
amateurgolf.com
 4 days ago
goodmorninggloucester.com

What a “Crate” Event!

The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
GLOUCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Middleboro Edges Pittsfield Americans at State Tourney

BRAINTREE, Mass. -- On Friday night, Ben Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that gave the Pittsfield Little League American Division All-Stars a win in their opener at the state tournament. On Saturday afternoon, Sykes started a sixth-inning rally that did not change the outcome of the game but could give...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Time Out Global

16 best Thai restaurants in Boston

Find all of your favorite Thai spots and a few new options in Boston here. Of course you can get a delightful plate of pad thai in many Boston Thai or fusion restaurants, but the city is also home to restaurants serving authentic, regional dishes packed with flavor. From Bangkok street food favorites, to creative takes like lox rangoon to traditional style spots with full bars, you’ll find something for every taste of Thailand in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?

Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
BOSTON, MA
girlaboutcolumbus.com

What We Did in Boston

A few weeks ago, Nic and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary (a bit early) in Boston! We spent 3 nights in this historic city and found this was the perfect amount of time to do and see nearly everything we wanted to. I sectioned out how we visited...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Patrick J. Carr Killed in the Line of Duty 106 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: On Tuesday, August 1, 1916, Patrolman Patrick J. Carr was killed in the line of duty when his motor vehicle malfunctioned while responding to aid an injured child at Castle Island. Patrolman Carr was ejected through the vehicles windshield , off the bridge and into the water, where he was rescued by a fellow officer. Patrolman Carr was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
NANTUCKET, MA
WCVB

Vandals target Boston man's tractor-trailer with hateful graffiti

BOSTON — A Massachusetts truck driver's vehicle is out of service for several days after it was vandalized sometime over the weekend on a busy Boston road. The incident happened in the area of 110 Talbot Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Eugene Miles said when he went to go...
BOSTON, MA

