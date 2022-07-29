Hot final round lifts Gingerich to Ohio Amateur crown

www.amateurgolf.com
Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down
HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: Luke Fickell provides update on Bearcats' QB battle ahead of showdown with Hogs
Arkansas faces the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first week of the 2022 college football season, and now, the Hogs have a better idea of the quarterback they could be up against. Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell provided an update Monday on the competition at signal-caller, indicating that it was a close battle between Evan Prater and Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant. As Cincinnati begins a new era at quarterback after Desmond Ridder’s departure to the NFL, the team has one of the most “legitimate” battles at the position it has seen in recent history.
Watch: Jeremiah Davenport Puts on Show at Smith League
The annual summer league in Cincinnati attracts some top local players.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
TBT 2022: Updated bracket, Saturday’s Final Four TV schedule, Friday’s results for The Basketball Tournament
The Final Four of The Basketball Tournament is here. Two semifinal games are on the schedule Saturday in Dayton, with the winners facing off Tuesday night for the $1 million prize. Both games, and Tuesday night’s championship game, will be televised on ESPN. The first semifinal features top-seed AfterShocks,...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
WYFF4.com
This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984
EVANSTON, Ill. — On July 20, 1984, Alton Coleman was arrested after a multi-state killing spree. Eight dead bodies were found across the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Most of the victims were young women and officials said several of them had been sexually assaulted. Coleman was...
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
thegnarlygnome.com
Volume 8, Episode 14 – Getting To Know Moeller Brew Barn
It’s not like Moeller Brew Barn is a “new brewery” – they’ve been cranking out great beer from their taproom in Maria Stein since 2015 – but with the recent news that they were buying the old Rivertown Production facility up in Monroe… it’s certainly time to welcome them to Cincy, now.
linknky.com
Logistics company wins city incentive approval to relocate to Crestview Hills
A local logistics company won approval for incentives to move its operations to Crestview Hills. Crestview Hills city council last week held a special meeting and unanimously approved (4-0) the incentive package for Ft. Mitchell-based Whitehorse Freight, which plans to move to 2670 Chancellor Drive in the Thomas More Office Park.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
