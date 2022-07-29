Notes: Anthony Schwartz “day-to-day” with knee strain after leaving practice Thursday

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Tennessee Titans are worth $600 million more than they were a year ago, according to an updated valuation by Sportico.By the numbers: The franchise is worth $3.29 billion, Sportico says.The Titans climbed five spots in Sportico's annual list and are now the 23rd most valuable NFL franchise. No franchise made a bigger jump in the Sportico rankings.Since 2020, the Titans' valuation has risen by $1 billion.Why it matters: Sportico's list is just an estimate, but it underscores the skyrocketing value of NFL franchises at a time when the Titans are negotiating with Mayor John Cooper for a new publicly financed stadium.Terms of a financing plan for a new stadium are still being negotiated, but Titans owners are prepared to put in at least $700 million, according to recent media coverage.Wild stat: To illustrate how much of a juggernaut the NFL has become compared to other sports leagues, consider this stat from Axios reporter Jeff Tracy: There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion compared to just seven across the other four major pro sports leagues.The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise at an estimated $7.64 billion.

