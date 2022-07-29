Jake Dickert at Media Day: Pac-12 here to stay and compete at highest levels

247sports.com
Jenna Villa, a top national 2023 basketball recruit, gives Washington State a verbal commitment
Long before she played her first varsity minute in the Arlington High School girls basketball program, Jenna Villa had a major scholarship offer in her back pocket. And on Friday, she decided to cash it in. Villa, a 6-foot-1 guard who is listed as the No. 63 recruit in the country in the 2023 class ...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Life Flight headed to garbage truck crash north of Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — Life Flight is headed to a garbage truck crash just north of Pullman. The truck rolled on US 195 near State Route 270. The road is partially blocked. The Washington State Patrol said one person is unresponsive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Two People Transported with Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following Rollover Crash on SR129
CLARKSTON - On Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 11:08 a.m., Asotin County Fire crews along with Asotin and Lewiston rescue crews were dispatched to a crash involving a rollover on State Route 129 just north of Asotin, WA. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
