'I'm still very upset': NC daycare leaves 6-year-old child alone in park during field trip

 4 days ago

A Cary parent estimates her 6-year-old son was left alone at least 30 minutes in a park after being left behind in a daycare center field trip.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

A Good Samaritan stepped in to help 6-year-old Lucas.

Mom Jessica Button feels there was negligence.

"I don't even know if I'm going to be able to trust another facility with my child, especially ones that goes on field trips because if they're leaving kids on field trips, how are they doing it inside the building as well?" she said.

Button says the situation could have been avoided by doing a head count of the kids.

"I'm still very upset and torn about the situation. You never think it's going to happen to you and it does," said Button.

KinderCare says the staff involved in the incident no longer work at the Kilmayne Drive location.

The Company says in a statement:

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the children in our care, and we're thankful the child is safe. This incident is not reflective of KinderCare's values or the experiences we work hard to provide for our families every day and should have never happened. In fact, we have specific protocols in place to ensure our teachers are always aware of students' whereabouts."

