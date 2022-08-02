ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora food bank sees increase in people needing help

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Little Flower food bank fills big need in Aurora community 02:00

The impact of inflation might be felt most of all at the grocery store. That in turn has increased the requests for help at Colorado's food banks.

One of those is the Little Flower Food Bank and Assistance Center in Aurora run by Catholic Charities.

In June it served 375 families, a 28% increase from May.

"We have a situation where people are feeling the inflationary pressures associated with the grocery store," said Ed Schulte, the bank's emergency assistance coordinator. "They are coming in here for food as well as clothing."

One of those clients is Virginia Kinsella. She comes in once a month to get a box of food that could include fresh fruit and produce, yogurt, milk, meat and canned goods. And she's grateful for the items.

"I appreciate it, and if there's something that I can't eat for various reasons -- medicines, allergies, things like that -- there is always someone that I know (who can use it.)"

Kinsella said the box not only helps her save money but also save time at the store.

"It's getting harder to shop. It takes longer. No matter what you want to buy, there's no guarantee that you buy it."

"No matter what you plan on your shopping list, you have to work hard to find some other brand or 'Well, I'm not going to buy that. Let's see what I'm going to substitute for it.'"

Schulte knows just what a difference Little Flower makes for families. "We attempt to provide enough food to be a two week supply for those families."

To put together those boxes of food, Little Flower works closely with Food Bank of the Rockies, getting two deliveries a week. It also receives donations from food drives held by parish churches and schools.

The food bank is always looking for volunteers as well.

It also helps families with other items like clothing and bus passes as well as job counseling, but right now a big focus is on feeding those in need.

"It's people that otherwise would not have come in a year ago that are now coming in because they simply can't afford everything they need at the grocery store."

CBS Denver

Aurora teachers able to fill school supply inventory thanks to Educator Emporium

Back-to-school shopping is an expense some families can't afford. As a result, not all students return to learning with the tools necessary for success.  "We have so many kids that come in not having basic supplies that they need," said teacher Carly Meyer.  To help those students, teachers often buy supplies with their own money to keep in their classrooms and hand out to those who need it. That can cost them thousands of dollars.To help fill that need for supplies, the Aurora Public Schools Foundation is holding a back-to-school Educator Emporium. APS teachers can sign up to come in...
AURORA, CO
ngazette.com

Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling

One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Society
milehighcre.com

Denver Housing Authority Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Lottery

Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Section 8 Lottery on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing. The subsidy pays a portion of the owner’s rent in order to make housing affordable. Online entries only will be accepted on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (beginning at 12:01 a.m.) through Friday, September 16, 2022 (ending at 11:59 p.m.).
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

Get FREE School Supplies at Packz4Kidz 2022 on August 13th in Denver

Packz4Kidz serves children in preschool through 12th grade in need of new school supplies. Each child receives a backpack full of NEW school supplies as well as a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit. Water bottles and lunch boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Saturday, August 13th,...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Local Broomfield family-owned locksmith business preparing for move across town

A longtime family-owned Broomfield business will be making a move later this year. Jimmie Lock and Key, originally started by Jim Clay in 1982, serves as the only locksmith business local to Broomfield. The business will be moving from its home at 555 U.S. 287 to a building located behind the Burger King off 120th Avenue and Main Street.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

East Colfax Corridor community awaits police action plan

After an initial meeting with the East Colfax Corridor community on July 27, the Denver Police Department and safety officials said they would follow up with residents at 1313 Xenia Street on Wednesday morning. They promised to be back in one week, at the same time, in the same place with an action plan to fight crime.Neighbors continue to grieve and plea for help, following the murder of Ma Kaing on July 15. She was hit by a stray bullet, believed to have been fired from a park across the street."Things got to change," one resident said at the July 27 meeting."It feels like we are witnessing and hearing gun battles on a daily basis," said another.Ma Kaing's son John also shared his gut-wrenching story at the meeting. "This issue has been going on for ages. My mother's death was the last straw. Kids are scared, parents are scared, mothers are scared. As I was holding my mother's body, I saw her last breath, everything. As I yelled for my mother not to die, she was going to die."His words evoked an emotional response from DPD, saying they have to do better.Wednesday's meeting begins at 11 a.m.     
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Goats help with wildfire mitigation efforts

After wildfires have devastated several Colorado communities in recent years, some cities are focused on preventing the next big one. Among them is Castle Pines, which is using goats in its ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts.  Deep into the open space between Castle Pines neighborhoods, many homeowners find a peculiar sight out their window every day.  You might call it a frenzied feast or four-legged free for all, but for Harmony Davis, Russ McKenna, and their 67 goats, it's simply another day's work.  "We operate on goat time," McKenna said. "Once they've eaten anywhere from 85% to 100% of the target...
CASTLE PINES, CO
CBS Denver

Measure aimed at curbing catalytic converter thefts moves ahead in Denver

Denver City Council members have unanimously approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance to address the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Under the new proposal, anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop, the shop owner must give the City of Denver the seller's identification -- including a car license plate and identification -- within one business day. "This will help us document who is selling these parts and help with investigating criminal networks with who's doing this in our community," said Matthew Lunn, the Denver Police Department's Strategic Initiatives Director. Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed between 2020 and 2021 in Denver, increasing by 900%. 2022 numbers are already slightly above last year's average, with 1,318 stolen so far this year. It's a similar story across Colorado and the nation. "We're trying to decrease the market for stolen goods in this space and we're also trying to document who's actually selling these parts and if they don't have a legitimate reason for selling these parts to these second-hand dealers, we want to have a conversation with them and understand what's going on," said Lunn.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fighting high gas prices & worker shortages, Golden startup might have solutions

With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue.  "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Cell tower programming fixed as East Colfax neighborhood presses for better safety measures

At the second community meeting in two weeks, residents of the East Colfax neighborhood in Denver continued pressing city officials to take actions that will improve emergency responses and overall safety in the area. The call to action follows the shooting death of community leader Ma Kaing, who was killed outside her apartment near 13th Avenue and Xenia Street Street on July 15. Wednesday's meeting between residents and city officials also touched on larger safety concerns but largely focused on 911 emergency response to the area.  "Police did not respond and did not contact me," said Emily Spence, who described one...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Established in 1975, an oasis in the city with a devoted following got bought in 2020. What happened next was … it stayed mostly the same?

(Editor’s note: This story, intended for publication July 16, seems to have been held up by web gremlins. Please imagine having read it then. Thank you.) The Mercury Cafe in Five Points was once one of the few places in Denver that a vegetarian or vegan could not just eat, but eat well, a safe harbor of healthy, delicious comfort food for those lost in what was still a cowtown filled with steak houses. It also fed their souls with its retro/world market interior, poetry nights, swing dance lessons, rock shows – an eclectic mix that gave us a reason to gather at 22nd and California to eat, drink, dance and connect.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Support staff at Denver Public Schools to get pay raise

The Denver Public School district will raise wages for support staff. This follows months of negotiations between DPS and union leaders.The agreement increases starting wages for food service workers and custodians to more than $18 an hour. Classroom aids will now make $20 an hour.Superintendent Alex Marrero says his goal is to make DPS Colorado's most competitive school district when it comes to pay."All employees I plan to get to 20 dollars an hour by the (20)24-25 school year," he said.The increases come as schools districts across Colorado are struggling to hire and keep educators and staff.RELATED: Jeffco Public Schools reaches deal with union
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora officers, students get together for 'Shop with a Cop'

Nearly 100 Aurora and Denver-area students got an unlimited amount of time to shop for school supplies for the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday."We pair each kid with a police officer. We grab them each $200 dollars, and they get into the store, and they shop," said Julie Lutkin, Aurora police officer.So aisles of the S Chambers Road Walmart were taken over by little shoppers, who snagged new outfits, supplies and anything else they felt helped them be better equipped for the upcoming school year. CBS4's Mekialaya White caught up with a couple of them. "What was your favorite thing that you found today?" White asked shopper Angel Martin. "School supplies," Martin said."We're doing some shopping, right, bud?" Officer Mike Torres asked his partner, Mia Montezuma.She nodded eagerly. "We got some fun stuff too. I like being with cops a lot because they really help me."Lutkin says the event helps the community see them in a different light. "That we are human, and they are just like they are, so it's really fun. They get to see a different side of us."
AURORA, CO
