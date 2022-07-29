Rollins Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results

www.pctonline.com
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Why Cathie Wood Is Still Buying Roku After Q2 Earnings Miss
One of the favorite stocks of Cathie Wood and Ark Funds is Roku Inc ROKU. Here’s what Wood had to say this weekend about the streaming hardware and platform company. What Happened: Roku shares were down 23% on Friday after a second quarter earnings report that saw revenue and earnings per share both miss Street estimates. The company also withdrew full-year revenue guidance due to a weakness in advertising budgets.
P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat
P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
Ceragon Networks Misses Q2 Due To Supply Chain, Semiconductor Crisis; Reiterates Outlook
Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.1% year-on-year to $70.7 million, missing the consensus of $72.4 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in North America, India, Europe, Latin America, and APAC. Operating income loss was $(0.3) million versus $0.5 million last year. Due to component shortages and...
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
Old Dominion posts industry record sub-70% OR in Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line reported record results for the 2022 second quarter on Wednesday. The less-than-truckload carrier achieved a watershed moment for the industry, posting a 69.5% operating ratio (30.5% operating margin) during the period. The result was driven by strong yields — 9% higher year over year (y/y) excluding...
Bear Market Got You Down? This Top Stock Is Rising High
The company reported excellent earnings, and the stock rallied 14% on the day following the announcement.
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Royal Caribbean Posts Record Q2 Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
Royal Caribbean Group witnessed a steep rebound in demand and bookings. The rising web traffic pointed to an improved Q2 performance for RCL. Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) jumped 8.5% on July 28 after the cruise operator reported a better-than-feared Q2 loss and outstanding revenue growth on the back of robust bookings and resurging demand for cruising and onboard spending trends.
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half
Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
A Preview Of Global Industrial's Earnings
Global Industrial GIC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. Global Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
BofA Raises ExxonMobil, Chevron Price Targets Following Earnings Beats
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Both these energy majors exhibited robust operating leverage, according to BofA. The Exxon Mobil Thesis. Analyst Doug Leggate reiterated a Buy rating on ExxonMobil, while raising the price target from $120 to $123. The company’s...
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
Apple posts bumper earnings of US$83 billion for the third quarter of 2022
Accessory Apple Business iPad iPhone MacBook Smartwatch. The market has feared that Apple's latest earnings would come in under the figure predicted for them throughout the OEM's fiscal 3Q2022, which ended on June 25. The hardware and software giant has been said to have faced much more adversity than it is accustomed to during those 3 months; for example, it predicted that unprecedented delays in its normal production schedule for new iPhones could cost it as much as US$8 billion at 1 point.
Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance
Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable. Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.
Meta reports earnings, revenue miss and forecasts second straight quarter of declining sales
Meta missed on the top and bottom lines and gave a troubling forecast for the third quarter. The shares have lost about half their value this year as marketers pull back on ad spending. The company said its guidance reflects "continuation of the weak advertising demand environment." Facebook parent Meta...
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat
Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
Harley-Davidson profit report tops estimates despite production woes
Harley-Davidson shares rose the most in five months after second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates, a sign that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s turnaround plan is helping the motorcycle maker overcome supply-chain headaches and a temporary production shutdown. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.46 a share, well over...
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Fiscal 2022 Pay Plunges, Cash Bonus Shrinks
Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw annual compensation drop to just under $5.6 million in fiscal 2022 from $19.2 million the year before. His cash bonus shrank to $2.8 million from $10 million. He received no option awards this year, compared with $6.7 million-worth last year, according to an SEC filing. Last year’s option grant was buoyed by a new contract. His stock awards rose to $1 million from $700,000. Feltheimer’s base salary was unchanged at $1.5 million. Lionsgate’s fiscal year ends in March. Vice chair Michael Burns saw his total compensation dip to $4.4 million from...
