EMCC CLASS OF 2022 PRACTICAL NURSING STUDENTS GRADUATE

Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carver Community Coalition was formed after the announcement was made that Carver Middle would be closing. The community coalition said they were concerned about the lack of transparency from Meridian Public School District and how taking a school away from that side of town would affect the community.
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
North Mississippi Medical Center food pantry for cancer patients seeing need increase as food prices rise
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Food insecurity is one of the many hardships that cancer patients face. But it’s one that North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care doesn’t want its patients to face on their own. “People come in here and they confide in us and tell us,...
Jury selections begin for Columbus murder trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial. Curtis Lathan was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year but investigators made another arrest in the case just before that trial was scheduled to start. Lathan was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. The...
Columbus, MS – Willie Jennings Killed in Car Crash on Shannon Ave near Lehmberg Road
The collision took place at about 5:45 a.m. on Shannon Avenue in the area of Lehmberg Road when one vehicle overturned after striking another. Upon their arrival, first responders extricated 55-year-old Willie Jennings from his vehicle only to discover a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for...
Nearly a hundred new jobs could be coming to Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a hundred new jobs could be coming to Lowndes County. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Golden Triangle Development Link for an incentive package. The LINK will use the incentives to help bring a manufacturing facility and 90...
Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
Columbus teen charged with shooting into car
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Mississippi State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Mississippi State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Mike Leach, 3rd year at Mississippi State, 11-13 21st year overall, 150-103, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-4 Offense, Defense...
Starkville, MS – Two Cyclists Hospitalized After Being Hit by Driver at Hwy 12 and Aspen Rd
The incident took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Aspen Road and Highway 12. Officers from the Starkville Police Department on the scene said that one patient was med-flighted to a hospital outside of the area. The other was admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center. The current conditions of both riders are unknown.
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Bond denied for woman charged in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a woman charged in a Columbus homicide. 51-year-old Carla Marie Hunt is charged with murder. She remains in the Lowndes County jail. Hunt was indicted for accessory after the fact in a 2018 manslaughter case. That is the reason her bond...
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
Man wanted in Winston County shooting turns himself in
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Winston County shooting turns himself in Monday morning. 30-year-old Darius Devonte Johnson was taken into custody at the Louisville police department. Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened Sunday night on Hillcrest Circle. He believes Johnson...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
