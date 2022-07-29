Hinckley Voices Concerns over Proposed MnDOT Bridge Project

www.wcmpradio.com
Related
wcmpradio.com
Lane Closures Scheduled on Highway 65 near Cambridge
Drivers traveling on Highway 65 in Isanti County should expect delays while MnDOT crews conduct concrete repairs on southbound lanes near the Highway 95 interchange. There will be single-lane closures on the southbound portion of the roadway while the work is completed. The maintenance repairs will be done on good...
wcmpradio.com
Man Arrested Following Report of Plane Crash in Sturgeon Lake
On the date of 07/29/2022 at about 1825 hours, the Pine County 911 Communications Center received a call of an airplane that had crashed on the 4000 block of Birchview Rd in Sturgeon Lake. Reports were received that the pilot of the aircraft was possibly intoxicated. Deputies arrived and found...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
visitstcloud.com
August 2022: What’s Happening in Greater St. Cloud
August 2-7 The Benton County Fair is an annual summer tradition of fun. Come enjoy rides, games, animals, entertainment, food, and much more for 6 days at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. Admission to the fair is free and is open from 8am until almost midnight most nights, depending on the live music schedule. Make some plans to enjoy the fair this year!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcmpradio.com
Coon Rapids Man Dies Following Medical Emergency in Chisago County
One is dead following a reported medical emergency in Chisago County Friday afternoon. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 1:45 p.m. from a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake saying that a man on their boat was having a medical emergency and was not breathing.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
WDIO-TV
Grand Rapids man killed in Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen
Authorities say a Grand Rapids, Minn. man has died in a Semi vs. Bicycle crash in Chanhassen, Minn. It happened Wednesday, July 27 at 1:49 pm . According the Minnesota State Patrol Report, the bicyclist crossed the intersection against the light on northbound Market Boulevard, when the semi struck him while traveling westbound on Highway 5.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwc1360.com
Elk River Man Injured in Crash While Driving Through Heavy Rainstorm
An Elk River man was injured Tuesday in a traffic crash that authorities say was likely caused by rainy weather conditions. Around 1:45 PM Tuesday, a Ford Transit Van was northbound on Highway 169 near Rum River Drive in Princeton Township in Mille Lacs County when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned, ran off the road and rolled over.
Man dies in Rush City prison cell
Minnesota Correctional Facility — Rush City prison cell. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections. Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man died in his prison cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City this month. According to the Department of the Corrections, Derrick Deangelo Catchings was found unresponsive...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet: Apparent Overdose Caused Death Of 16 Year-Old Boy
CLOQUET, Minn. — A teenage boy is dead due to an apparent overdose in Cloquet, according to the Cloquet Police Department. The CPD says officials responded Wednesday to report of an apparent overdose at a house on Loop Drive involving a 16 year-old boy. Officials say the boy was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20. He was pronounced dead about...
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son
OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
Comments / 0