West Chester Patriots Girls’ club program holding Supplemental Tryouts (Classes of 2029, 2030, 2031) Aug. 11 at West Goshen Community Park

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Chester County History Center’s Calendar Boasts Jam-Packed August
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in August that are sure to inform and fascinate participants:. County Government Records in Genealogical Research. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 12 PM. “My ancestors were from Chester County, what records do you have?” “Do you have birth records?” “When...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Haverford High 2023 MF Devitis commits to Kenyon
Haverford High (PA) 2023 midfielder Ben Devitis has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Kenyon College. High school: Haverford High School (Havertown, PA) Why did you choose Kenyon College, Men’s D3? “I chose Kenyon because of the prestigious academics and a chance to compete in the NCAC’s competitive lacrosse environment.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Tonight's big band show at Reading's City Park Bandshell canceled
READING, Pa. - The City Park Bandshell concert scheduled for Friday night by David Cedeno and His Orchestra has been canceled because of inclement weather, Berks Arts announced. “We have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's concert with David Cedeno and His Orchestra at the City Park Bandshell,” the...
Downingtown church builds "The Well" to nourish community
An old funeral home has been given new life as a center for education, recovery services, and transitional housing.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Three-Story Sanctuary Flooded with Natural Light in West Chester
A unique modern home on 2.5 beautiful acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. Nestled in the woods, this three-story sanctuary is flooded with natural light thanks to the tall windows throughout. Every view features green hills and serene gardens providing highly-coveted privacy and tranquility.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
billypenn.com
Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Historic redlining settlement targets ‘nonbank’ lenders. Settling allegations that Chester County’s Trident Mortgage discriminated in marketing, hiring, and loan approvals to...
Unexpected Inlet Incident Interrupts Lafayette Hill Beachgoer’s Reading Session
Of the things that could have interrupted her quiet shore day (errant beach ball, hungry seagull, quick-moving storm), Lafayette Hill resident Anna Habel never expected to be startled by something so significant. Trish Hartman, 6abc, sifted the story of what caused Habel to abandon her book. Habel and her beachgoing...
phl17.com
A visit to the Mediterranean in store with a stop at South Philly restaurant
Stina restaurant in the Newbold section of Philadelphia focuses on the abundant flavors that chef and owner Bobby Saritsoglou was surrounded by in his native country of Greece. “This restaurant is like a tour of the mediterranean,” said Saritsoglou. “We do have Neopoliton pizza, we have Turkish pide, we have...
Daily Local News
Western Chester County emergency responders ‘fear’ loss of advanced life support services with loss of Medic 93
PARKESBURG — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health’s recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. “This is a crisis,” Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
BET
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police: Traffic changes to be in place Tuesday due to multiple events
READING, Pa. - Drivers in Reading should expect traffic disruptions on Tuesday. That's because two downtown events are expected to draw crowds. The Reading Police Department released a traffic plan for its National Night Out event and for the Santander Arena's Rockzilla Tour featuring Papa Roach. National Night Out will...
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA to expand west with new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Delco
SEPTA's new Wawa Station will open for service on August 21 in Middletown Township, Delaware County. This announcement represents significant progress in SEPTA's multi-year project to restore more than 3.5 miles of service west of Elwyn to the new Wawa Station. SEPTA trains have not served the area since 1986.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
1830 Map — One of the Earliest Printings of Montgomery County on Paper — Gets New Home in Pennsburg
An 1830 Montgomery County map has been acquired by the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center for display in Pennsburg this fall. Joe Zlomek unrolled this story at The Sanatoga Post. The document is estimated to be one of the earliest printed maps of the county. The Schwenkfelder Library acquired it...
Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia.AxlCobainVedder. You know it’s Philadelphia when they make a point to specify what bakery a roll came from (u/catjuggler)
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Moving to Brand New Location Set to Open This Fall
A Rittenhouse sports viewing hotspot is on the move! Owners Kenneth Hutchings and Patrick Pawliczek, along with Director of Operations Mike Anderson, announce that Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse will close its current location this weekend in time to open a brand-new expanded, and larger location this fall.
