Agency Officials Urge Caution When Recreating on or near Water

Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO