Agency Officials Urge Caution When Recreating on or near Water

Officials urge caution during water recreation with abnormal water conditions in north central WA
WENATCHEE — After a number of drownings and rescues, agency officials in north central Washington are urging caution during water recreation. “This year, our rivers have been flowing much higher for much longer,” said Mike McLeod, Chelan County sheriff’s deputy who has served on the Swift Water Rescue Team for 15 years. “With the cold spring and late storms, it has kept snow pack levels higher for longer — that directly reflects conditions at our local rivers and lakes. On top of this, we’re also seeing that people aren’t prepared for these conditions when they get in the water.”
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Burlington Fire Units Responded to a Water Rescue Call on Skagit River
Skagit County, WA- The City of Burlington Fire Department was dispatched along with Local Law Enforcement to a Water Rescue call around 6:54 a.m. on July 29th, 2022 along the Skagit River in Burlington. According to scanner audio archives, Skagit County 9-1-1 Dispatchers were told a male jumped into the...
State Vaccine Requirement Could Mean Fewer Wildland Firefighters on North Central Washington Blazes
LEAVENWORTH — State COVID-19 vaccine requirements could drastically reduce the number of volunteer firefighters able to respond to large fires, two local fire chiefs say. Chiefs Phil Mosher and Kelly O'Brien, heads of the fire districts in Monitor and Leavenworth respectively, say vaccine requirements may lead to two-thirds fewer firefighters available for mobilization.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth
A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
2 dead, 3 severely injured after car crashes into group of cyclists during Make-A-Wish event
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two bicyclists died, and three others were injured after a car plowed into a group riding in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour on Saturday. According to investigators, a sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Stage Road in Ronald Township crossed the...
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Unanswered calls to USPS, undelivered mail and ballots concern WA residents
Citizens in Whatcom, Snohomish, and Island counties haven’t been receiving their mail. Here’s what to know and what’s being done.
Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested
Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
City of Cashmere Confirms Intent to Moving Cashmere Library to the Riverside Center
The City of Cashmere recently accepted a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cashmere Library, confirming their intent on moving the library to the Riverside Center. Discussion on moving the library began after the city held a community forum on March 14. Cashmere residents expressed their desire for the library to move to the Riverside Center.
Burnett has raised the most money in Chelan County races
Heading into Tuesday’s primary election, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett has raised the most campaign money in the region as he seeks re-election. According to the state Public Disclosure Commission’s latest reports, Burnett has raised just over $48,000, compared to his opponent Chelan County Deputy Mike Morrison, who has raised $16,400.
Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend
Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist Injured After Being Ejected in Crash Near Manson
A motorcyclist has injuries after being thrown from his bike in a crash near Manson Thursday afternoon. Troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Irrueta of Manson was turning onto SR 150 from Wapato Lake Road when he hit a stationary pickup truck. Irrueata was taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital with injuries...
