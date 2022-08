Cross Country Squads Plot 2022 Schedules, Will Host Centennial Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its 2021-22 Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athete Awards on Monday afternoon, with the Haverford College program earning the 13th-highest GPA in the nation. The mark was good for top in the Centennial Conference as the Fords placed above Swarthmore, the second-ranking squad in the Centennial.

