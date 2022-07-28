8/5 at 12PM and 8/6 at 9AM. Tractors, machinery, and misc.

www.farmanddairy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in SolonIsla ChiuSolon, OH
Looking for a Great Chicken Sandwich in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in SolonIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owner of damaged Newton Falls building hopes to reopen soon
Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up the front window that was damaged last Tuesday at Broad Street Vintage in Newton Falls.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
youngstownlive.com
Eat Fresh! Your Go-To List of 2022 Mahoning County Farmers Markets
Summer’s not just the season for outdoor concerts, swimming, and warm nights on the patio – it’s also the time for tasty local produce from Mahoning County’s many farmers markets. When you buy your produce locally, you’re not just helping a local food grower, or getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local discount movie theater to close Sunday
Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Rochelle owns a North Olmsted convenience store at Lorain and Clague Road. He said he’s giving up his store after giving 45 years of his life to it. “I’m heartbroken, these people are my friends,” Rochelle said. He said his lease...
spectrumnews1.com
Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County
RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
daltonkidronnews.com
6,000 chicken halves for 65th KVFD barbecue
For the 65th year, Kidron Volunteer Fire Department has its chicken barbecue. Drive-thru chicken only available at Central Christian School beginning at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Chicken meals served beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Kidron Park. DGKN staff report. KIDRON It’s been a big year for the volunteer fire department...
Cleveland Scene
Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff
Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
Ohio grocery store reopened this month after being closed for over 2 years
A popular Ohio grocery store recently reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years. According to local sources, the Earth Fare grocery store at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park closed its doors more than two years ago after filing for bankruptcy.
weeklyvillager.com
Maplewood Career Center Offers Upcoming Evening Classes for Adults
Ravenna – Maplewood Career Center’s Adult Education Department is offering evening classes for adults this coming fall. Enrich your life with one of the following up-coming classes:. Administrative Professional – New!. Cosmetology – New!. Dental Assisting. Medical Assisting – New! Medical Coding & Billing Industrial Maintenance...
Comments / 0